Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Look Like Two-Win Football Team

The reaction to the initial 53-man roster released by the Detroit Lions has been quite predictable.

When an organization clearly pivots into a rebuilding situation, the roster oftentimes reflects the true state of the team.

For the Lions, the decision by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to field a really young football team is mostly likely not going to translate into many wins in 2021.

The Lions decided to include three undrafted rookie free agents in their initial 53-man roster

Bobby Price, Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker were selected ahead of veterans like Nickell Robey-Coleman and Corn Elder.

While the offensive and defensive lines are the clear strengths of the team, their are still glaring holes at wide receiver and at linebacker.

Earlier on Tuesday, the team traded two 2022 draft picks for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson.

When the roster cuts began, Detroit decided to move on from three wideouts, including Breshad Perriman, Damion Ratley and Victor Bolden.

Wideouts Sage Surratt and Javon McKinley did not earn a roster spot, but could be candidates for the 16-man practice squad.

The Lions kickoff their 2021 season against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m. from Ford Field.

Here is a sample of the reactions online to the Lions' 53-man being released Tuesday.

