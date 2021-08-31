Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Look Like Two-Win Football Team
The reaction to the initial 53-man roster released by the Detroit Lions has been quite predictable.
When an organization clearly pivots into a rebuilding situation, the roster oftentimes reflects the true state of the team.
For the Lions, the decision by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to field a really young football team is mostly likely not going to translate into many wins in 2021.
The Lions decided to include three undrafted rookie free agents in their initial 53-man roster
Bobby Price, Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker were selected ahead of veterans like Nickell Robey-Coleman and Corn Elder.
While the offensive and defensive lines are the clear strengths of the team, their are still glaring holes at wide receiver and at linebacker.
Earlier on Tuesday, the team traded two 2022 draft picks for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson.
Recommended Lions Articles
Grading Detroit Lions 2021 Roster
The Detroit Lions are a very young team heading into the 2021 NFL season.
Detroit Lions Announce 2021 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions have reached 53-men on the active roster after 27 cuts made since the preseason finale.
Report: Backup Quarterback Tim Boyle Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Detroit Lions get good news on backup quarterback Tim Boyle.
When the roster cuts began, Detroit decided to move on from three wideouts, including Breshad Perriman, Damion Ratley and Victor Bolden.
Wideouts Sage Surratt and Javon McKinley did not earn a roster spot, but could be candidates for the 16-man practice squad.
The Lions kickoff their 2021 season against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m. from Ford Field.
Here is a sample of the reactions online to the Lions' 53-man being released Tuesday.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more