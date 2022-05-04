Twitter Reacts: Is Jameson Williams Happy to Play for Detroit Lions?

Lions fans have been speculating online regarding the stern demeanor of new wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The fanbase of the Detroit Lions have become accustomed to players wanting to bolt the first opportunity they get to leave via free agency or players not really wanting to play for the team.

Recall, veteran defensive back Richard Sherman and other players have publicly stated their desire not to play for the Lions.

But, those instances were before the organization made a concerted effort to improve the culture all throughout the organization.

After hiring head coach Dan Campbell last year, who players seem to really enjoy playing for, and making the environment around the practice facility much more player friendly, the team is poised to sign and draft several talented players in the not so distant future.

An unusual reaction permeated online when fans got their first glimpse of wide receiver Jameson Williams, who the team traded up to select with the 12th overall pick in the draft.

Among his first on-camera interviews after being drafted, Williams looked quite displeased to be talking about being drafted or sharing his feelings.

When Williams and Aidan Hutchinson made their first appearance at the team's practice facility, Williams could barely force a smile, even when flanked by the team's head coach and general manager.

A certain segment of fans have speculated that this was another example of a player being upset playing in Detroit.

But that notion is likely furthest from the truth.

Those that covered him at Alabama have all disclosed similar assessments.

Williams lets his play do the talking and his demeanor is much more expressive out on the football field.

So while not every player soaks up opportunities being interviewed, Williams is working towards being available for the Lions' season opener Week 1 of the regular season.

“I’m really just looking forward to having fun. We’re just going to bring each other up," Williams told reporters at Allen Park. "We’re just going to have fun and that’s really just where it’s going to start at being a leader. Get to know the guys, really just create a new culture, starting something new and I’m just happy to be here, really just excited to get going. When it comes, we’ll have a lot of fun, and those guys, we’ll just come together as it goes.”

