Twitter Reacts to Matthew Stafford Comparisons to Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a disappointing month of November, as the team went winless, losing to the Titans, 49ers and Packers.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has come under fire as of late due to his subpar performances and increase in interceptions tossed against teams with an above .500 record.

In a recent edition of The Los Angeles Times, the question was asked: Is Stafford another Goff or is he just off?

“We for sure have played from behind a little bit, which is not fun in the NFL. It’s obviously a whole lot easier when you get out to a big lead and let our defense that’s got great pass rushers really get after the other team’s quarterback," Stafford said in a recent media session. "Being able to start faster, that’s something that is definitely a big goal of ours.”

The Rams have higher expectations with Stafford under center, and the comparisons to Goff have caused some supporters to question if the investment in Stafford was actually worth it.

Recall, the team sent two first round picks and a third round pick, along with Goff in the league's biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.

As columnist Dylan Hernandez explained, "The indirect message was that McVay’s offense could once again thrive with an upgrade at quarterback. The first eight games supported that theory. The last three offered evidence to the contrary. How Stafford and the offense finish the season will have a significant effect on McVay’s reputation. Stafford’s performance also will determine the viability of the Rams’ greater ambition, which is to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium. They are counting on Stafford to do what they determined Goff couldn’t."

Here is a sample of the reaction to the Stafford-Goff comparisons.

