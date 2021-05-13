Twitter Reacts: Lions Thanksgiving Day Matchup Against Bears Is Stale

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are not exactly thrilled about playing the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

It's an annual tradition in Metro Detroit.

Gathering with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day, along with enjoying the Detroit Lions annual nationally televised game at 12:30 p.m. is the typical routine for many supporters.

While fans have been enjoying the growing rivalries among the teams in the NFC North, facing off against the Chicago Bears three times in four years on Thanksgiving is getting stale.

The Bears were victorious over the Lions in both 2018 and 2019. The other two Thanksgiving games in 2021 will feature the Buffalo Bills taking on the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

One intriguing aspect of the matchup could be who is playing under center for Chicago by the time the game rolls around.

After moving on from Mitchell Trubisky, veteran Andy Dalton was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Dalton is headed to the NFC North after spending last season with the Cowboys, where the veteran quarterback completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns.

On draft night, the Bears decided to become aggressive, moving up nine positions to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

To move up, Chicago traded their number 20 pick, a 2021 fifth round pick, along with a 2022 first and fourth round pick.

If Fields is thrust into the role of starter by November, it may add more intrigue due to Detroit passing on him to select offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

The current reaction, though, has been lukewarm at best.

