Twitter Reacts: Fans Highly Skeptical of Matt Patricia Taking Over for Bill Belichick

Matt Patricia could be the heir apparent to Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots.

Matt Patricia's first stint as head coach of a National Football League team ended in disaster.

Working with friend and colleague Bob Quinn only produced 13 total victories in three seasons for the Detroit Lions.

Patricia's tenure was marred by tense player relationships and a defensive philosophy that never actually produced any tangible results out on the football field.

Following his departure in Detroit, Patricia landed back in New England, but with an expanded role.

According to ProFootballTalk, "Regardless of whether and to what extent Patricia’s current duties may lead to a bigger role in the post-Belichick Patriots, Patricia has landed in an ideal spot to expand his experience and knowledge of a modern (and elite) football operation," NFL analyst Mike Florio writes. "As Peter King previously has noted on PFT Live, the Rams came away from their head-coaching interview with Patricia in 2017 thinking that he eventually could become a great General Manager."

While the notion of Patricia taking over Belichick sounds ridiculous, it may not be a far-fetched idea for the Patriots organization moving forward.

"Don’t underestimate Patricia’s chances. He has long been regarded as brilliant within the Patriots organization," Florio explained. "Despite his inability to transplant the Patriot Way to a midwestern organization that has largely lost its way for the past six decades years, the 46-year-old Patricia ultimately could be the ideal choice to continue things the way they started when Belichick arrived in 2000."

Here is a sample of the reaction of NFL fans to Patricia potentially becoming the heir apparent in New England: