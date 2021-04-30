Twitter Reacts: Penei Sewell Fits New Detroit Lions Culture

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are excited to welcome offensive lineman Penei Sewell to the organization

The Detroit Lions are establishing an offensive line that will be formidable for many seasons to come.

Playing in the "Black and Blue" division, the Lions simply have not done enough to be able to protect their quarterback and to establish an effective running game in recent memory.

Former quarterback Matthew Stafford was oftentimes left to endure hit after hit, due to the struggles of the offensive line.

Since Barry Sanders retired, the organization has failed to consistently produce single-game 100-yard rushers.

That can now all be put to rest, as Detroit could feature an offensive line anchored by center Frank Ragnow and also featuring guard Jonah Jackson and left tackle Taylor Decker.

Adding Sewell to the mix allows new Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn the flexibility to play him at right guard or right tackle, depending on the team's needs.

Here is a sample of the overwhelmingly strong satisfaction expressed online by supporters of the Lions:

Here's a look at Detroit's next five draft picks:

Round 2, Pick 9 (No. 41 overall)

Round 3, Pick 8 (No. 72 overall)

Round 3, Pick 38 (No. 101 overall, via the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, Pick 7 (No. 112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (No. 153 overall)

