Twitter Reacts: Fans Want Al Avila Fired after Drafting Pitcher Jackson Jobe
Fans of the Detroit Tigers may have been livid the team was swept over the weekend by the Minnesota Twins.
So when it was time for the MLB Draft, there was at least an expectation the team would use the valuable pick on a position player that would aid the team out on the diamond.
Wrong.
General manager Al Avila and the rebuilding Tigers are catching major heat online from fans who were upset the team selected pitcher Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 pick in the draft.
"Tigers should've taken Marcelo Mayer, in my opinion," said SI All Lions writer Vito Chirco. "And I hate that the Red Sox got him. But, hey, Jobe still might be good. From all accounts, has a ton of upside. But, knowing that the Tigers are weak as an organization at short stop along with Mayer sliding to No. 3, I've got to say thumbs down."
The pick generated quite the reaction online, with fans taking to social media to bash the team and the unwillingness of owner Chris Illitch to spend money.
While this may have been quite the overreaction, there are legitimate concerns when you realize the success rate of high school pitchers is not as high as the success rate of shortstops coming out of high school.
"Detroit’s front office drafted Jobe with the intent of paying him less that the slot value of the third overall pick, but those savings aren’t going to be pocketed by the man who writes the checks," SB Nation's Bless You Boys wrote. "Instead, the express purpose of shaving some cash off one player’s signing bonus is to add some extra padding to another draftee’s bonus. In that way, the team has the financial flexibility to persuade a player to turn pro despite falling past the range of picks with a slot value meeting his bonus demands."
Here is a sample of the reaction of supporters of the Tigers:
