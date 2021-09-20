Twitter Reacts: Lions Wearing White Uniforms on Monday Night Football

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday morning via their social media channels that the team will don white-on-white uniforms for their nationally televised Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

After a 41-33 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. are looking to even their record against a rival in the NFC North division.

The organization could again redesign their uniforms in 2022, since the league allows changes only once every five years.

They last made changes in 2017, when former general manager Bob Quinn was still at the helm.

“You give it some thoughts. We’re coming up on the window when we could make some changes. I haven’t really gone into the design phase yet, but that’s certainly something that once the window opens up, we’ll probably take a step back and look at the current roster that we have and any changes that we want to make," team president Rod Wood said this past offseason. "Do we continue with the color rush, etc.? It’s on my mind, but nothing official.”

Here is a sample of the reaction to the Lions uniform choice for Monday Night Football.

