September 20, 2021
Twitter Reacts: Lions Wearing White Uniforms on Monday Night Football

Fans of the Detroit Lions thrilled team is donning white-on-white uniform for Monday Night Football.
Author:

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday morning via their social media channels that the team will don white-on-white uniforms for their nationally televised Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

After a 41-33 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. are looking to even their record against a rival in the NFC North division. 

The organization could again redesign their uniforms in 2022, since the league allows changes only once every five years.

They last made changes in 2017, when former general manager Bob Quinn was still at the helm. 

“You give it some thoughts. We’re coming up on the window when we could make some changes. I haven’t really gone into the design phase yet, but that’s certainly something that once the window opens up, we’ll probably take a step back and look at the current roster that we have and any changes that we want to make," team president Rod Wood said this past offseason. "Do we continue with the color rush, etc.? It’s on my mind, but nothing official.”

goff5

Predictions: Lions-Packers

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for tonight's contest between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

swift5

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

prater5

Look: Matt Prater Drills 62-Yard Field Goal

Detroit Lions could sure use a place kicker like Matt Prater.

Here is a sample of the reaction to the Lions uniform choice for Monday Night Football.

