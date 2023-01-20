Lions Fans React to Wildest Mock Draft Ever Published

The Detroit Lions are likely not drafting a tight end with No. 6 pick.

The Detroit Lions have the potential to significantly upgrade their defense in free agency and in the upcoming NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes even acknowledged at his season-ending media session the defense was the unit that needed the most attention this offseason.

Despite adding young talent to the defensive side of the football, the defense still ended up being ranked in the lower third of the NFL.

"There’s a lot of different areas that we can go, especially with the resources that we’ll have available to us. Obviously, our defense was ranked 32nd, so I mean it’s pretty obviously that we’re going to have to utilize some resources to try and improve that defense," said Holmes. "I do believe that there’s some young guys on our defense right now that are only going to get better."

In a recent mock draft released by Ryan Roberts of Bleav, the Lions go in a completely different direction with their No. 6 overall pick.

After Will Anderson is selected by the Chicago Bears, the Texans select quarterback Bryce Young.

The next three picks are reasonable, as Jalen Carter is drafted by the Cardinals, C.J. Stroud is taken by the Colts and Myles Murphy is drafted by the Seahawks.

Then, the mock draft takes a shocking twist with the Lions No. 6 pick.

Roberts surprisingly has the Lions drafting Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer with their first of two picks in the first-round.

The reaction online was one of bewilderment, amazement, shock and awe that this could be Detroit's selection, given all the needs on defense the team has.

Recall, the team has not had success drafting tight ends in the first round, as Eric Ebron struggled with drops and T.J. Hockenson did not develop fully as a blocker.

