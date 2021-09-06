Updated 2021 Detroit Lions Jersey Numbers

See the official jersey numbers list of the 2021 Detroit Lions below.

With the Detroit Lions 53-man roster and practice squad being established, here are the updated changes to the jersey numbers of the members of the current 2021 roster.

Changes

DL Austin Bryant now wears No. 2.

CB Bobby Price now wears No. 27.

Nickell Robey-Coleman now wears No. 1.

New members of the Lions' roster

K Austin Seibert now wears No. 4.

now wears No. 4. WR Trinity Benson now wears No. 17.

WR KhaDarel Hodge now wears No. 18.

QB Steven Montez now wears No. 19.

CB Parnell Motley now wears No. 29.

DL Jessie Lemonier now wears No. 52.

TE Jared Pinkney now wears No. 82 .

TE Shane Zylstra now wears No. 84.

Updated Detroit Lions 2021 Jersey Numbers

#1 - CB Nickell Robey-Coleman #2 - DL Austin Bryant, #3 - P Jack Fox, #4 - K Austin Seibert, #5 K Zane Gonzalez, #6 - WR Tyrell Williams, #8 - LB Jamie Collins Sr. #10 - QB David Blough

#11 - WR Kalif Raymond #12 - QB Tim Boyle, #14 - WR Amon-Ra St. Brown #15 - WR Sage Surratt, #16 - QB Jared Goff, #17 - WR Trinity Benson, #18 - WR KhaDarel Hodge, #19 QB Steven Montez

#21 - S Tracy Walker, #23 - CB Jeff Okudah, #24 - CB Amani Oruwariye, #25 - S Will Harris, #26 - CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, #27 - CB Bobby Price, #28 - RB Jermar Jefferson, #29 - CB Parnell Motley

#30 - RB Jamaal Williams, #31 - S Dean Marlowe, #32 - RB D’Andre Swift, #34 - LB Alex Anzalone, #35 - RB Godwin Igwebuike, #38 - S C.J. Moore, #39 - CB Jerry Jacobs

#41 - CB AJ Parker, #42 - S Jalen Elliott, #44 - LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #45 - FB Jason Cabinda, #46 - RB Craig Reynolds, #47 - LS Scott Daly

#50 - LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, #52 - DL Jesse Lemonier, #53 - DE Charles Harris, #54 - DT Alim McNeill, #55 - LB Derrick Barnes, #57 - LB Anthony Pittman, #58 - OT Penei Sewell, #59 - LB Tavante Beckett

#63 - C Evan Brown, #66 - OT Darrin Paulo, #67 - OT Matt Nelson, #68 - OT Taylor Decker

#71 - OL Logan Stenberg, #72 - OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, #73 - G Jonah Jackson, #75 - DT Levi Onwuzurike, #76 - DE Bruce Hector, #77 - C Frank Ragnow, #78 - OL Tommy Kraemer, #79 - DE Joel Heath

#80 - TE Darren Fells, #82 - TE Jared Pinkney, #83 - WR Javon McKinley, #84 - TE Shane Zylstra, #85 - WR Tom Kennedy, #86 - TE Hunter Bryant (reserve/NFI list), #87 - WR Quintez Cephus, #88 - TE T.J. Hockenson, #89 - TE Brock Wright