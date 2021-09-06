Updated 2021 Detroit Lions Jersey Numbers
See the official jersey numbers list of the 2021 Detroit Lions below.
With the Detroit Lions 53-man roster and practice squad being established, here are the updated changes to the jersey numbers of the members of the current 2021 roster.
Changes
- DL Austin Bryant now wears No. 2.
- CB Bobby Price now wears No. 27.
- Nickell Robey-Coleman now wears No. 1.
New members of the Lions' roster
- K Austin Seibert now wears No. 4.
- WR Trinity Benson now wears No. 17.
- WR KhaDarel Hodge now wears No. 18.
- QB Steven Montez now wears No. 19.
- CB Parnell Motley now wears No. 29.
- DL Jessie Lemonier now wears No. 52.
- TE Jared Pinkney now wears No. 82.
- TE Shane Zylstra now wears No. 84.
Updated Detroit Lions 2021 Jersey Numbers
- #1 - CB Nickell Robey-Coleman #2 - DL Austin Bryant, #3 - P Jack Fox, #4 - K Austin Seibert, #5 K Zane Gonzalez, #6 - WR Tyrell Williams, #8 - LB Jamie Collins Sr. #10 - QB David Blough
- #11 - WR Kalif Raymond #12 - QB Tim Boyle, #14 - WR Amon-Ra St. Brown #15 - WR Sage Surratt, #16 - QB Jared Goff, #17 - WR Trinity Benson, #18 - WR KhaDarel Hodge, #19 QB Steven Montez
- #21 - S Tracy Walker, #23 - CB Jeff Okudah, #24 - CB Amani Oruwariye, #25 - S Will Harris, #26 - CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, #27 - CB Bobby Price, #28 - RB Jermar Jefferson, #29 - CB Parnell Motley
- #30 - RB Jamaal Williams, #31 - S Dean Marlowe, #32 - RB D’Andre Swift, #34 - LB Alex Anzalone, #35 - RB Godwin Igwebuike, #38 - S C.J. Moore, #39 - CB Jerry Jacobs
- #41 - CB AJ Parker, #42 - S Jalen Elliott, #44 - LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #45 - FB Jason Cabinda, #46 - RB Craig Reynolds, #47 - LS Scott Daly
- #50 - LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, #52 - DL Jesse Lemonier, #53 - DE Charles Harris, #54 - DT Alim McNeill, #55 - LB Derrick Barnes, #57 - LB Anthony Pittman, #58 - OT Penei Sewell, #59 - LB Tavante Beckett
- #63 - C Evan Brown, #66 - OT Darrin Paulo, #67 - OT Matt Nelson, #68 - OT Taylor Decker
- #71 - OL Logan Stenberg, #72 - OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, #73 - G Jonah Jackson, #75 - DT Levi Onwuzurike, #76 - DE Bruce Hector, #77 - C Frank Ragnow, #78 - OL Tommy Kraemer, #79 - DE Joel Heath
- #80 - TE Darren Fells, #82 - TE Jared Pinkney, #83 - WR Javon McKinley, #84 - TE Shane Zylstra, #85 - WR Tom Kennedy, #86 - TE Hunter Bryant (reserve/NFI list), #87 - WR Quintez Cephus, #88 - TE T.J. Hockenson, #89 - TE Brock Wright
- #90 - DE Trey Flowers, #91 - DT Michael Brockers, #92 - DT Kevin Strong, #93 - DT Da’Shawn Hand, #95 - DE Romeo Okwara, #96 - DT Jashon Cornell, #97 - DT Nick Williams, #98 - DT John Penisini, #99 - DE Julian Okwara