Detroit Lions Currently Possess Pick No. 5 in 2023 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions fall from the No. 1 pick with their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions were able to defeat the Packers at home to end their five-game losing streak.

Quarterback Jared Goff expressed postgame the victory has the potential of boosting the roster's confidence.

"It’s big, certainly big. Any win can boost our confidence, and sure, this week was tough," said Goff. "And it was coming off of a game where, again, we had it in hand, and we let it slip away. And it’s always hard going back on Wednesday after those games, but again, I’m so proud of these guys. It’s so hard, and you guys don’t make it any easier certainly, but it’s so hard to continue to do that, and we just do. We just do. We’ll never lay down, and I know there are teams across this league that will, and we’re not one of them.”



Prior to Week 9, the Lions held the No. 1, as the team possessed the worst record in the NFL.

Currently sitting at 2-6, the Lions now have fallen out of the top spot, as they possess the No. 5 and No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Saints will host the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

There is potential for the Rams pick to move up to the No. 11 spot should the Saints earn the victory.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order