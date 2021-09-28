Report: Boosters Contact Lions OC Anthony Lynn to Gauge USC Interest

According to a report, Anthony Lynn has been contacted by boosters to see if he is interested in becoming USC's next football coach.

The Detroit Lions may not have the services of offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn for all that long.

Could he be one and done in Motown?

USC has been organizing their lists of candidates who could become their next head coach after the dismissal of Clay Helton.

Boosters have started to extend their net outside the world of college football and have contacted coaches in the National Football League.

According to NFL insider Jim Trotter, boosters have reached out to Lynn to gauge his interest in becoming the Trojans next head football coach.

However, at this point in the search, USC has not contacted Lynn or made any type of contractual offer.

According to Trotter, Lynn would have 'interest' in becoming the next USC football coach.

“USC boosters have reached out to @Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to gauge his interest in the university’s vacancy (the answer: he would be interested in the job),” Trotter reported. “To date there has been no contact between the school and Lynn.”

Lynn has not ever coached at the collegiate level, as he joined the Lions coaching staff after his tenure coaching the Los Angeles Chargers ended in 2020.

