Look: Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Lambeau Field

The drama in Green Bay has come to an end, for now!

The offseason drama that plagued the National Football League has apparently come to an end.

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally arrived at Lambeau Field to begin preparations for his 17th NFL season.

Rodgers and the Packers had been embroiled in a battle all offseason, as it was reported that the future Hall of Famer had been informing people that he did not want to return to the team in 2021.

As the drama unfolded, there was speculation he wanted to retire, wanted a year off or even wanted to transition to become a game show host.

On Monday, ESPN reported that the Packers organization made concessions that would allow for the veteran quarterback to make his return to play.

"Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually agreed-upon terms that are close to persuading Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it," Adam Schefter reported.

Certain accommodations that Rodgers required were met in order for Rodgers to make his arrival

Schefter added, "The 2023 year in Rodgers' contract -- the last one in his current deal -- would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future. The Packers would agree to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season. Rodgers' contract would be adjusted with no loss of income to give the Packers more cap room now. Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' issues with the team."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER