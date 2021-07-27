Look: Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Lambeau Field
The offseason drama that plagued the National Football League has apparently come to an end.
On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally arrived at Lambeau Field to begin preparations for his 17th NFL season.
Rodgers and the Packers had been embroiled in a battle all offseason, as it was reported that the future Hall of Famer had been informing people that he did not want to return to the team in 2021.
As the drama unfolded, there was speculation he wanted to retire, wanted a year off or even wanted to transition to become a game show host.
On Monday, ESPN reported that the Packers organization made concessions that would allow for the veteran quarterback to make his return to play.
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions Have Two Open Roster Spots as Training Camp Set to Begin
The Detroit Lions currently have 88 members on the roster.
Which Wide Receivers Will Make Detroit Lions Roster in 2021?
These six wideouts are the front runners to make the Detroit Lions roster out of training camp.
Potential No. 1 Pick Cade Cunningham Has 'Quarterback Mentality'
The Detroit Pistons are likely going to add a foundational piece to the roster, as they have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
"Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually agreed-upon terms that are close to persuading Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it," Adam Schefter reported.
Certain accommodations that Rodgers required were met in order for Rodgers to make his arrival
Schefter added, "The 2023 year in Rodgers' contract -- the last one in his current deal -- would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future. The Packers would agree to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season. Rodgers' contract would be adjusted with no loss of income to give the Packers more cap room now. Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' issues with the team."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more