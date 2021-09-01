Look: Punter Jack Fox Posts Hilarious Video on Social Media

The Detroit Lions made news across the country when the team decided to release both of their kickers that attempted to make the roster.

Unfortunately for Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez, their performance in the preseason and throughout training camp did not merit them joining the 2021 roster.

Many supporters are not keenly aware of roster tricks organizations can implement in order to keep additional players on the roster.

The Lions were always going to have a kicker on the roster.

Some have suggested that punter Jack Fox assume both roles in order to allow another player to remain on the roster, possibly to help at wide receiver or on defense.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox took to social media to answer the masses who were wondering if he had the ability to kick fields.

The video hilariously shows the Lions Pro Bowl punter missing attempt after attempt, possibly in an effort to show the coaching staff he should stick to punting.

Detroit's talented punter emerged last season, despite not really feeling like the job was his until after the bye week.

“I didn’t really have time to think about, like Pro Bowl and all those kind of accolades,” Fox said last season. “I was kind of just focusing one day at a time. One game at a time, I was just really trying not to get cut after that first game. At the same time, like me and Arryn (Siposs) both know that we’re both really talented, and we had the potential to do really well this year, both of us. I don’t think it was outside the realm of possibility. It’s just something I wasn’t really thinking about at the time."

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER