Look: Lions and Colts Fight During Joint Practice

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was hoping to avoid constant fights this week during the pair of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

When asked what he learned as a player during practices with other NFL teams, Detroit's second-year head coach had quite the interesting reply.

You learn how to fight,” Campbell told reporters Monday. “You learned you always get involved, that’s one. And two is you learn you keep your head on a swivel.”

“I remember we were going to practice against the Texans. I remember Coach Bill Parcells stood up in front of the room and was like, ‘No fighting. Anybody fights, you’re done.’ And everybody believed it, so we didn’t have one fight and got great work."

Detroit decided to participate in practices with the Colts due to the elevated respect Campbell had for the coaching staff and the front office.

“You want to trust the partner you’re working with, and I have a ton of respect and a really great relationship with Frank Reich and Chris Ballard,” said Campbell. “I’ve known them for a long time, and I just think they do it right, and they’re like we are in terms of, ‘Man, we’re going to do this the right way.’ And we’ll be able to work together and get great work out of this and be smart about what we’re doing, so I think that’s the most important.”

In the footage captured on video, a skirmish did indeed break out Wednesday.

The teams will practice again on Thursday.