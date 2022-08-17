Viewers React to Aidan Hutchinson's Family on Hard Knocks

The second episode of "Hard Knocks" featured many more stories of the players of the roster.

Malcolm Rodriguez, Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Blough each had segments taking a look at their journey, family interactions and what motivates them to work towards being the best version of themselves they can be out on the field.

Unfortunately, viewers were not as positive about the increased camera time Aidan Hutchinson and his family have been receiving.

Viewers reacted strongly to the scene in which Hutchinson's family is sitting in a suite during the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, while St. Brown's family were sitting in the stands, among the other fans of the Lions.

Hutchinson, the Lions’ second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was featured in the debut episode as one of the stars of this season, especially after the rookie defensive lineman channeled his inner Michael Jackson, singing "Bille Jean" in front of the team and coaches.

“Everybody loves Mike. Who doesn’t like Mike. I was rehearsing the verses in my head for a couple of days," Hutchinson said about the performance. "My name was called and I had to step up.”

The rookies family has been quite relieved since Hutchinson is playing in Detroit.

“Aria said when we go to the draft, if he doesn’t get drafted by the Lions I will be sobbing on camera,” Hutchinson's mom Melissa said during the debut episode.

“Everybody will think that I’m so happy that he went somewhere else,” Melissa explained, indicating she would have been “so depressed" if he ended up playing his rookie season away from the family's hometown.

St. Brown's father commented that Hutchinson's family was not sitting with the fans and viewers have started to formulate strong opinions regarding the manner in which Hutchinson's sisters were portrayed.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the second episode of "Hard Knocks".