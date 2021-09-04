Look: College Football Brawl Goes Viral

Look: College Football Brawl Video Goes Viral
The first weekend of college football has already seen a major upset, as the Virginia Tech Hokies defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, 17-10, at home in front of their home fans at Lane Stadium Friday evening.
"Obviously the shine's off," Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown said following the loss. "The ratings mean nothing at this point. We were overrated tonight."
"We kept putting them back out there in the second half. We couldn't put the game away and the defense continued to rise to the occasion," Hokies coach Justin Fuente said following the upset victory. "It was as impressive a performance as I've seen. It was incredible. To continue to answer the bell in the second half, it was really impressive."
Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell, who is expected to be a top 2022 draft pick, stated he does not want an opening game loss to define the Tar Heels' 2021 season.
"We can't let this game define us," Howell said. "We know what this team is capable of, even if we didn't show it tonight."
Unfortunately, another brawl video has surfaced online that went viral.
In the viral video posted on Twitter Saturday morning, it appears an angry Tar Heels supporter charges into a large crowd of college students who were in support of the Hokies.
