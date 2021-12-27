Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Look: Washington Football Team Sideline Fight Is Going Viral

    Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into a physical altercation on Sunday Night Football.
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team are being dominated in several phases of their Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

    Dallas' defense already has a touchdown, as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence intercepted quarterback Taylor Heinicke and scampered 40-yards into the end zone to really put Washington behind the eight ball. 

    Trailing 28-7 in the second quarter, tensions even boiled over on the sidelines.

    Cameras caught defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne getting into an argument on the sideline that quickly escalated into some physicality. 

    It appeared that Payne pointed his finger into Allen’s face, which resulted in Allen quickly jumping up throwing a punch that caught his teammate.

    Teammates had to intervene and separate the clearly frustrated defensive linemen.

    Washington has plenty to be frustrated about defensively all season. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17411930_168388382_lowres

    Lions' Loss to Falcons Stings, But Keeps No. 1 Pick Hopes Alive

    Read more on Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's lack of aggressiveness in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

    bill5

    Courageous Journalist Asks Bill Belichick Weirdest Question Following Loss

    Everybody is saying the same thing about a journalist who asked Bill Belichick about New Year's resolutions.

    USATSI_17411991_168388382_lowres

    Lions' Week 16 Studs and Duds

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 16 studs and duds, after their 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

    Head coach Ron Rivera's defense ranked 25th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed through 16 weeks of the 2021 NFL season. 

    On the season, Payne has recorded 3.5 sacks and 47 in 14 games played for Washington. 

    Allen has secured 8.5 sacks and 29 tackles this year and recently earned his first berth in the Pro Bowl.

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    nfl5
    News

    Look: Washington Football Team Sideline Fight Is Going Viral

    just now
    USATSI_17411930_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Loss to Falcons Stings, But Keeps No. 1 Pick Hopes Alive

    3 hours ago
    bill5
    News

    Courageous Journalist Asks Bill Belichick Weirdest Question Following Loss

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17411991_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 16 Studs and Duds

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17412128_168388382_lowres
    News

    5 Takeaways from Lions' 20-16 Loss to Falcons

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16786005_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Trade Back for Cornerback in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

    9 hours ago
    swift5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Week 16 Inactive List: D'Andre Swift Inactive against Falcons

    10 hours ago
    boyle5
    News

    Lions QB Tim Boyle Reveals What Improvement He Still Needs to Make

    12 hours ago