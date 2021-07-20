'We Want Cade' Chants Break Out at Comerica Park for Cade Cunningham
The potential No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft is in Detroit to meet with the Detroit Pistons.
Cade Cunningham is the consensus top player to come out of college in this year's draft class.
Despite being the consensus top pick, general manager Troy Weather is also going to field a plethora of offers for the talented draft prospect.
In the end, it is near certain Cunningham will wear a Pistons jersey for the upcoming 2021 NBA season, as he is a can't miss prospect.
According to The Ringer, "Houston would love to select Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 playmaker from Oklahoma State. But league sources have emphasized in recent days that it’s highly likely the Pistons will just stay put and take Cunningham."
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions Hire Reporter Dannie Rogers to Replace Tori Petry
The Detroit Lions have hired a new team reporter to replace Tori Petry, who left the position after seven seasons.
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Lands 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover
Tennis star Naomi Osaka will grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2021 Swimsuit edition.
Tirico: If Lions Ever Won, Woodward Parade Would Rival or Surpass Eagles
The fans of the Detroit Lions would throw the best parade in the history of the NFL if the team ever won the Lombardi Trophy.
On Monday evening, a photo surfaced online of Cunningham with fans of the Detroit Tigers, as the draft prospect is also attending the Detroit Tigers game against the Texas Rangers.
Fans even started a "we want Cade" chant as the Tigers were putting on a clinic offensively against the Rangers.
Detroit last held the No. 1 pick back in 1970, when the franchise selected Bob Lanier.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more