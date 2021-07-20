Sports Illustrated home
'We Want Cade' Chants Break Out at Comerica Park for Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham is in Detroit to visit with the Detroit Pistons.
The potential No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft is in Detroit to meet with the Detroit Pistons. 

Cade Cunningham is the consensus top player to come out of college in this year's draft class. 

Despite being the consensus top pick, general manager Troy Weather is also going to field a plethora of offers for the talented draft prospect. 

In the end, it is near certain Cunningham will wear a Pistons jersey for the upcoming 2021 NBA season, as he is a can't miss prospect.

According to The Ringer, "Houston would love to select Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 playmaker from Oklahoma State. But league sources have emphasized in recent days that it’s highly likely the Pistons will just stay put and take Cunningham."

On Monday evening, a photo surfaced online of Cunningham with fans of the Detroit Tigers, as the draft prospect is also attending the Detroit Tigers game against the Texas Rangers.

Fans even started a "we want Cade" chant as the Tigers were putting on a clinic offensively against the Rangers.

Detroit last held the No. 1 pick back in 1970, when the franchise selected Bob Lanier.

