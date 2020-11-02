SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 8 Snap Counts: Swift, Ragland See More Playing Time

John Maakaron

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 8 snap counts against the Indianapolis Colts.

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • M. Stafford (61) 100%

Running backs

  • D. Swift (38) 62% - Seven special teams snaps (23%)  
  • A. Peterson (12) 20% 
  • K. Johnson (11) 18% 
  • J. Cabinda (5) 8% - 20 special teams snaps (67%)  

Wide receivers

  • M. Jones (60) 98% 
  • M. Hall (42) 69% - Three special teams snaps (10%)  
  • D. Amendola (41) 67% - Two special teams snaps 
  • K. Golladay (18) 30% 
  • J. Agnew (7) 11% - 13 special teams snaps (43%) 

Tight ends

  • T. Hockenson (45) 74% 
  • J. James (20) 33% - 11 special teams snaps (37%)  
  • I. Nauta (6) 10% - Seven special teams snaps (23%) 

Offensive linemen

  • J. Dahl (61) 100% - Four special teams snaps (13%)  
  • J. Jackson (61) 100% - Four special teams snaps (13%) 
  • T. Decker (61) 100%  - One special teams snap (3%)  
  • F. Ragnow (61) 100% 
  • H. Vaitai (46) 75% - Three special teams snaps (10%)  
  • T. Crosby (15) 25% - Four special teams snaps (13%)  
  • O. Aboushi (0) - Four special teams snaps (13%)  
  • M. Nelson (0) - Four special teams snaps (13%) 

Observations:

  • Running back D'Andre Swift continues to see more snaps on offense, even though the running game was never able to get off the ground against the Colts.
  • Against the Colts, Vaitai saw his snaps decline, and he came off the field in the first half to get his foot taped up.
  • The offensive guard rotation was not implored against the Colts. Unfortunately, the offensive line's performance was subpar, as the Colts won the battle of the trenches convincingly. 

Defense

Defensive linemen

  • D. Shelton (47) 61% - Five special teams snaps (17%) 
  • J. Penisini (47) 61% 
  • R. Okwara (42) 55% - 14 special teams snaps (47%) 
  • D. Hand (42) 55% - Five special teams snaps (17%) 
  • N. Williams (41) 53% - Five special teams snaps (17%)  
  • T. Flowers (38) 49% 

Linebackers

  • J. Collins (73) 95% - One special teams snap (3%) 
  • R. Ragland (53) 69%
  • C. Jones (39) 51% - 10 special teams snaps (33%) 
  • J. Tavai (37) 48% - 13 special teams snaps (43%)  
  • J. Davis (14) 18% - 14 special teams snaps (47%) 
  • J. Reeves-Maybin (2) 3% - 26 special teams snaps (87%)  

Defensive backs

  • T. Walker (77) 100% - Eight special teams snaps (27%)  
  • D. Harmon (75) 97% - Five special teams snaps (17%)  
  • A. Oruwariye (75) 97% - Five special teams snaps (17%)  
  • J. Okudah (75) 97% 
  • J. Coleman (39) 51% 
  • J. Kearse (27) 35% - 14 special teams snaps (47%) 
  • W. Harris (2) 3% - 20 special teams snaps (67%)  
  • M. Killebrew (0) - 26 special teams snaps (87%)  
  • C. Moore (0) - 21 special teams snaps (70%)  
  • T. McRae (0) - 19 special teams snaps (63%) 
  • D. Roberts (0) - Six special teams snaps (20%) 

Observations:

  • Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland saw the majority of snaps at the linebacker position.
  • In his return, Justin Coleman was on the field for 51 percent of the defensive snaps in the secondary. 
  • Tracy Walker did not leave the field Sunday. Unfortunately, he was burned soundly by Nyheim Hines on his second touchdown, late in the first half. 
  • This was the first game Trey Flowers played below 50 percent of the defensive snaps. 

Special teams

  • J. Fox (13) 43% 
  • D. Muhlbach (9) 30% 
  • M. Prater (4) 13% 

