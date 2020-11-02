Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 8 snap counts against the Indianapolis Colts.

Offense

Quarterbacks

M. Stafford (61) 100%

Running backs

D. Swift (38) 62% - Seven special teams snaps (23%)

A. Peterson (12) 20%

K. Johnson (11) 18%

J. Cabinda (5) 8% - 20 special teams snaps (67%)

Wide receivers

M. Jones (60) 98%

M. Hall (42) 69% - Three special teams snaps (10%)

D. Amendola (41) 67% - Two special teams snaps

K. Golladay (18) 30%

J. Agnew (7) 11% - 13 special teams snaps (43%)

Tight ends

T. Hockenson (45) 74%

J. James (20) 33% - 11 special teams snaps (37%)

I. Nauta (6) 10% - Seven special teams snaps (23%)

Offensive linemen

J. Dahl (61) 100% - Four special teams snaps (13%)

J. Jackson (61) 100% - Four special teams snaps (13%)

T. Decker (61) 100% - One special teams snap (3%)

F. Ragnow (61) 100%

H. Vaitai (46) 75% - Three special teams snaps (10%)

T. Crosby (15) 25% - Four special teams snaps (13%)

O. Aboushi (0) - Four special teams snaps (13%)

M. Nelson (0) - Four special teams snaps (13%)

Observations:

Running back D'Andre Swift continues to see more snaps on offense, even though the running game was never able to get off the ground against the Colts.

Against the Colts, Vaitai saw his snaps decline, and he came off the field in the first half to get his foot taped up.

The offensive guard rotation was not implored against the Colts. Unfortunately, the offensive line's performance was subpar, as the Colts won the battle of the trenches convincingly.

Defense

Defensive linemen

D. Shelton (47) 61% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

J. Penisini (47) 61%

R. Okwara (42) 55% - 14 special teams snaps (47%)

D. Hand (42) 55% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

N. Williams (41) 53% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

T. Flowers (38) 49%

Linebackers

J. Collins (73) 95% - One special teams snap (3%)

R. Ragland (53) 69%

C. Jones (39) 51% - 10 special teams snaps (33%)

J. Tavai (37) 48% - 13 special teams snaps (43%)

J. Davis (14) 18% - 14 special teams snaps (47%)

J. Reeves-Maybin (2) 3% - 26 special teams snaps (87%)

Defensive backs

T. Walker (77) 100% - Eight special teams snaps (27%)

D. Harmon (75) 97% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

A. Oruwariye (75) 97% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

J. Okudah (75) 97%

J. Coleman (39) 51%

J. Kearse (27) 35% - 14 special teams snaps (47%)

W. Harris (2) 3% - 20 special teams snaps (67%)

M. Killebrew (0) - 26 special teams snaps (87%)

C. Moore (0) - 21 special teams snaps (70%)

T. McRae (0) - 19 special teams snaps (63%)

D. Roberts (0) - Six special teams snaps (20%)

Observations:

Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland saw the majority of snaps at the linebacker position.

In his return, Justin Coleman was on the field for 51 percent of the defensive snaps in the secondary.

Tracy Walker did not leave the field Sunday. Unfortunately, he was burned soundly by Nyheim Hines on his second touchdown, late in the first half.

This was the first game Trey Flowers played below 50 percent of the defensive snaps.

Special teams

J. Fox (13) 43%

D. Muhlbach (9) 30%

M. Prater (4) 13%

