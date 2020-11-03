Lions' Week 9 Power Rankings: Back to Reality

How does a loss to the Indianapolis Colts impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated

Week 9 rank: 26th

Previous rank: 20th

"The fact that a win against the Colts would have pushed the Lions over .500 for the first time in the Matt Patricia era is damning. So, too were the results: The Lions yielding 41 points to the Colts in their seventh straight loss at home. Lions ownership billed this as a judgment year for Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, and games like this certainly make reaching that judgment easier."

SI AllLions



Week 9 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 19th

The team simply struggles to execute against better opponents in the National Football League.

What was most disappointing was the sheer number of mental mistakes, turnovers and penalties that occurred against the Colts.

Detroit had only 10-men on the field on two separate occasions on Sunday.

Detroit has lost all the momentum gained in the past few weeks and now must try and rebound against a Vikings team that had a nice win against the Packers.

Sporting News

Week 9 rank: 19th

Previous rank: 18th

"The Lions couldn't run the ball on the Colts and also lost wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a new injury. Matthew Stafford managed as well as he could but Matt Patricia's defense got ripped too much for the QB to make a difference. Consider the coach back on a hotter seat."

ESPN

Week 9 rank: 24th

Previous rank: 22nd

"The offense is inconsistent. The defense can't do much against any team with a winning record. The coaching has been suspect -- and has moved away from things that work, like a group of offensive linemen that appeared to coalesce prior to Sunday's demolition by Indianapolis. But hey, have you seen the punting? Fox leads the NFL with 53.2 yards per punt, best in the league by 2.8 yards. His 47.6-yard net punting average also leads the NFL. And Detroit's special-teams coverage, led by coordinator Brayden Coombs, has been good. So not all is troublesome in Detroit."

Bleacher Report

Week 9 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 21st

"It was a sobering reminder that the Lions are a team with flaws on both sides of the ball. But despite the setback, they aren't done yet—Detroit doesn't play a team with a winning record until visiting Chicago on Dec. 6.Detroit isn't a playoff team. But it may still pretend to be one for a little while."

NBC Sports

Week 9 rank: 22nd

Previous rank: 22nd

"The Lions are in the worst place in sports. They aren’t contenders but they aren’t rebuilding. NFL purgatory is no place to be."

CBS Sports

Week 9 rank: 18th

Previous rank: 16th

"Their little surge came back to reality in a hurry with a terrible showing at home against the Colts. The heat is back on Matt Patricia."

Detroit Free Press

Week 9 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 19th

"The Lions play the Minnesota Vikings, another outside-looking-in team, this week, and it’s worth noting the Vikings were placed in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol Monday after an opponent, Packers running back A.J. Dillon, tested positive for the virus one day after playing in a game."

