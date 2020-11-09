SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 9 Snap Counts: Swift, Oruwariye Snap Counts Decline

John Maakaron

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 9 snap counts against the Minnesota Vikings.

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • M. Stafford (60) 80%
  • Chase Daniel (15) 20% 

Running backs

  • D. Swift (30) 40% - Six special teams snaps (21%) 
  • K. Johnson (25) 33%
  • A. Peterson (20) 27% 
  • J. Cabinda (8) 11% - 16 special teams snaps (57%) 
  • J. Williams (0) - Two special teams snaps (7%)

Wide receivers

  • M. Jones (71) 95% 
  • M. Hall (53) 71% - Seven special teams snaps (25%) 
  • D. Amendola (48) 64% - Five special teams snaps (18%)
  • Q. Cephus (31) 41% 10 special teams snaps (36%)

Tight ends

  • T. Hockenson (57) 76%
  • J. James (25) 33% - 11 special teams snaps (39%)
  • I. Nauta (5) 7% - Six special teams snaps (21%)

Offensive linemen

  • T. Decker (75) 100% 
  • T. Crosby (75) 100% - Five special teams snaps (18%) 
  • F. Ragnow (75) 100% - Five special teams snaps (18%)
  • J. Jackson (75) 100% - Five special teams snaps (18%) 
  • H. Vaitai (51) 68% - Three special teams snaps (11%) 
  • O. Aboushi (24) 32% - Five special teams snaps (18%)  
  • M. Nelson (2) 3% - Five special teams snaps (18%) 
  • M. Martin (0) - Two special teams snaps (7%)

Observations:

  • Running back D'Andre Swift saw a decrease in his snap counts this week. Both Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson had more playing against Minnesota.
  • Against Minnesota, rookie Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall saw significant playing time in the absence of wide receiver Kenny Golladay.
  • Detroit's offensive line saw four players play every snap offensively. Tyrell Crosby and Oday Aboushi saw the field more with the absence of Joe Dahl. 

Defense

Defensive linemen

  • R. Okwara (53) 91% - 15 special teams snaps (54%) 
  • D. Shelton (42) 72% - Five special teams snaps (18%) 
  • J. Penisini (39) 67%  
  • N. Williams (39) 67% - Five special teams snaps (18%) 
  • A. Bryant (27) 47% - 10 special teams snaps (36%)
  • D. Hand (24) 41% - Five special teams snaps (18%) 
  • E. Griffen (24) 41% - One special teams snap (4%)

Linebackers

  • J. Collins (55) 95%
  • R. Ragland (28) 48% R Ragland LB 28 48% 
  • C. Jones (22) 38% - Seven special teams snaps (25%) 
  • J. Tavai (22) 38% - Nine special teams snaps (32%) 
  • J. Reeves-Maybin (2) 3% - 23 special teams snaps (82%)

Defensive backs

  • T. Walker (77) 100% - Eight special teams snaps (27%)
  • D. Harmon (58) 100% - 11 special teams snaps (39%)
  • J. Kearse (56) 97% - Four special teams snaps (14%) 
  • D. Trufant (50) 86% 
  • A. Oruwariye (36) 62% - Five special teams snaps (17%)  
  • J. Okudah (26) 45%  
  • J. Coleman (17) 29% - Nine special teams snaps (32%)  
  • W. Harris (17) 29% - 16 special teams snaps (57%) 
  • M. Killebrew (0) - 23 special teams snaps (82%)  
  • C. Moore (0) - 23 special teams snaps (82%)  
  • T. McRae (0) - Five special teams snaps (18%)
  • M. Ford (0) 17 special teams snaps (61%)

Observations:

  • Romeo Okwara has performed well in 2020. He was rewarded for solid play with an increase in playing time against Minnesota, playing 91% of snaps defensively.
  • Detroit unsuccessfully attempted to match the Vikings offense with size on defense.
  • Linebackers Reggie Ragland and Christian Jones saw decreases in playing time against Minnesota. 
  • Safety Jayron Kearse saw an increase in playing time in the secondary. 
  • With the return of veteran Desmond Trufant, Amani Oruwariye saw a drastic decline in playing time in Week 9. 

Special teams

  • J. Fox (11) 39%
  • D. Muhlbach (7) 25%
  • M. Prater (6) 21%

