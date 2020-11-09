Detroit Lions' Week 9 Snap Counts: Swift, Oruwariye Snap Counts Decline

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 9 snap counts against the Minnesota Vikings.

Offense

Quarterbacks

M. Stafford (60) 80%

Chase Daniel (15) 20%

Running backs

D. Swift (30) 40% - Six special teams snaps (21%)

K. Johnson (25) 33%

A. Peterson (20) 27%

J. Cabinda (8) 11% - 16 special teams snaps (57%)

J. Williams (0) - Two special teams snaps (7%)

Wide receivers

M. Jones (71) 95%

M. Hall (53) 71% - Seven special teams snaps (25%)

D. Amendola (48) 64% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

Q. Cephus (31) 41% 10 special teams snaps (36%)

Tight ends

T. Hockenson (57) 76%

J. James (25) 33% - 11 special teams snaps (39%)

I. Nauta (5) 7% - Six special teams snaps (21%)

Offensive linemen

T. Decker (75) 100%

T. Crosby (75) 100% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

F. Ragnow (75) 100% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

J. Jackson (75) 100% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

H. Vaitai (51) 68% - Three special teams snaps (11%)

O. Aboushi (24) 32% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

M. Nelson (2) 3% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

M. Martin (0) - Two special teams snaps (7%)

Observations:

Running back D'Andre Swift saw a decrease in his snap counts this week. Both Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson had more playing against Minnesota.

Against Minnesota, rookie Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall saw significant playing time in the absence of wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Detroit's offensive line saw four players play every snap offensively. Tyrell Crosby and Oday Aboushi saw the field more with the absence of Joe Dahl.

Defense

Defensive linemen

R. Okwara (53) 91% - 15 special teams snaps (54%)

D. Shelton (42) 72% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

J. Penisini (39) 67%

N. Williams (39) 67% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

A. Bryant (27) 47% - 10 special teams snaps (36%)

D. Hand (24) 41% - Five special teams snaps (18%)

E. Griffen (24) 41% - One special teams snap (4%)

Linebackers

J. Collins (55) 95%

R. Ragland (28) 48% R Ragland LB 28 48%

C. Jones (22) 38% - Seven special teams snaps (25%)

J. Tavai (22) 38% - Nine special teams snaps (32%)

J. Reeves-Maybin (2) 3% - 23 special teams snaps (82%)

Defensive backs

T. Walker (77) 100% - Eight special teams snaps (27%)

D. Harmon (58) 100% - 11 special teams snaps (39%)

J. Kearse (56) 97% - Four special teams snaps (14%)

D. Trufant (50) 86%

A. Oruwariye (36) 62% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

J. Okudah (26) 45%

J. Coleman (17) 29% - Nine special teams snaps (32%)

W. Harris (17) 29% - 16 special teams snaps (57%)

M. Killebrew (0) - 23 special teams snaps (82%)

C. Moore (0) - 23 special teams snaps (82%)

T. McRae (0) - Five special teams snaps (18%)

M. Ford (0) 17 special teams snaps (61%)

Observations:

Romeo Okwara has performed well in 2020. He was rewarded for solid play with an increase in playing time against Minnesota, playing 91% of snaps defensively.

Detroit unsuccessfully attempted to match the Vikings offense with size on defense.

Linebackers Reggie Ragland and Christian Jones saw decreases in playing time against Minnesota.

Safety Jayron Kearse saw an increase in playing time in the secondary.

With the return of veteran Desmond Trufant, Amani Oruwariye saw a drastic decline in playing time in Week 9.

Special teams

J. Fox (11) 39%

D. Muhlbach (7) 25%

M. Prater (6) 21%

