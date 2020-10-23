Lions' Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Trufant Out

All week, the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons have heard from their supporters about how similar the two organizations are at this point in the 2020 season.

Detroit will be looking to build upon its 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Atlanta played well a week ago in its 40-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, which was the Falcons' first win of the season.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked in his pre-practice media session Friday if he had to remind his team that Atlanta is better than its record indicates.

“I think for all of us, you just look at their players and you can see how dangerous and how good they are. Certainly, from our standpoint, I think we know that it’s 60 minutes of football in the NFL. Sometimes, it’s more. That’s just what it is," Patricia explained. "Like we talk about all the time, I think it’s 67 percent of the games are one possession (games) or seven points-or-less, and 34 percent are three points-or-less. I think you’re seeing that in the NFL this year. I think you’re seeing a lot of really close games. I think you’re seeing games that are high-scoring games that are really close. You’re kind of all over the board with it. So, from that standpoint, we’ve just got to stay focused, got to stay locked in and stay consistent through the course of the game. I think we’ve talked about that through the course of this year, too, and not (to) ride the ebbs and flows of the game and just concentrate on the next play.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (NP) OUT

DE Trey Flowers - Wrist (FP)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. - Knee (FP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (FP)

WR Danny Amendola - Foot (FP)

G Joe Dahl - Groin (FP)

