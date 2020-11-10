Lions' Week 10 Power Rankings: A Slide in the Polls

How does a loss to the Minnesota Vikings impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated

Week 10 rank: 26th

Previous rank: 26th

"The Lions are careening toward the end of the Matt Patricia era, and it doesn’t seem like many people will be upset to see that day come."

SI All Lions



Week 10 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 27th

Detroit had only 10 men on the field again against Minnesota. Even though the coaching staff preaches consistency and getting better daily, the regime has simply failed to achieve any goals that it set out to accomplish at the start of the season. It is starting to look like the end of the road for this coaching regime.

Sporting News

Week 10 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 19th

"The Lions blew their chance to take second place behind the Packers with another mess of a defensive game against the Vikings. The writing is on the wall for Matt Patricia now."

ESPN

Week 10 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 24th

"This feels like a best-case scenario for Detroit after a 3-5 start to the season where the Lions have often struggled against the run. With Matt Patricia firmly on the hot seat and his boss, Bob Quinn, potentially there as well, the Lions need to show massive improvement from the first half of the year, where Detroit has continued to make mistakes the way they did in Patricia's first two seasons. Patricia still hasn't won more than two games in a row as a head coach, so a complete turnaround feels like a difficult ask."

Bleacher Report

Week 10 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 25th

"With the loss, the Lions drop to 3-5 and have retaken a spot that is all too familiar: last place in the NFC North. And at the rate the season is going, another change at head coach and a high pick in the 2021 draft look to be looming on the horizon."

NBC Sports

Week 10 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 22nd

"The Lions are unofficially doing coach scouting for 2021, right? We've seen enough, yeah?"

CBS Sports

Week 10 rank: 22nd

Previous rank: 18th

"So much for the idea they could push for playoff spot. Losing like they did against the Vikings is not a good thing for Matt Patricia's future."

Pro Football Talk

Week 10 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 26th

"After two straight losses, the clock is ticking again."

