Lions' Week 13 Power Rankings: Lions Tumble Following Loss to Houston

How does a loss against the Houston Texans impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated

Week 13 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 25th

"The Matt Patricia era is over, and it feels like a small percentage of my lasting memories from his run took place on the field. Detroit now has some work to do to rebound from an underwhelming stretch of football."

SI All Lions

Week 13 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 25th

The Detroit Lions' struggles were on full display for the nation to see on Thanksgiving.

As a result of an embarrassing performance against the Houston Texans, Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn were fired.

The easy task has been completed.

Now, the work begins to tear down this roster and to find players that can consistently execute at the NFL level.

Sporting News

Week 13 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 21st

"The Lions' latest loss was the last straw for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. Let's their players finish strong to save some respectability after two bad losses to bad teams."

ESPN

Week 13 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 24th

"This is the most important game only because it's Darrell Bevell's debut as a head coach and it might begin to answer the question of whether it was the talent on the roster or the coaching of Matt Patricia that caused many of Detroit's problems this season. So it's intriguing from that aspect to see how the players respond to a regime change. Otherwise, the most important game for Detroit is the last one because it can really push forward on its plan for the future once it concludes."

Bleacher Report

Week 13 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 30th

"The Lions fired both Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, who played in Detroit in 2014 and 2015, believes the franchise needs to continue cleaning house.

'Real next impactful move is full start over and move on from (Matthew) Stafford,' Orlovsky tweeted.

It's shaping up to be a drama-filled offseason in the Motor City yet again."

NBC Sports

Week 13 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 22nd

"It was a tough week in Detroit. The Lions lost 41-25 at home to the Texans on Thanksgiving, and then on Saturday the team fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Detroit's postseason appearance drought almost certainly will extend to four seasons."

Pro Football Talk

Week 13 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 27th

"The streak of years without a playoff win will stretch to 30. Congratulations?"

Free Press

Week 13 Rank: 25th

Previous Rank: 22nd

"The Lions, to their credit, have done a good job keeping the virus at bay, but they had their own issues to deal with last week as they lost another lopsided game and fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

They dropped three more spots in this rankings and are once again in line for a top-10 draft pick."

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.