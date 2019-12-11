What Could the Future Look Like at CB for the Lions?

It's no secret that Lions cornerback Darius Slay has been a bit disgruntled this year.

He has handled himself well, but that's not to say he is overly happy with his current contract situation or the state of the team.

At this point, speculation is running rampant surrounding the status of Slay next season.

Slay is going into the last year of his deal in 2020, and remember, he already held out for a brief moment this past preseason.

Next offseason will likely be no different.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have a history of shipping off players that voice a dissenting opinion.

Again, Slay hasn't exactly been quiet with his thoughts on the organization to the media.

No need to speculate on the relationship between the player and organization, but it's very possible the Lions look to see what they can get in a trade for Slay this offseason.

Outside of Slay, the Lions only have cornerbacks Justin Coleman, Amani Oruwariye and Jamal Agnew under contract for next year.

Coleman is locked in as the starting slot corner, while the rookie Oruwariye still has to prove that he can be a reliable starter.

Oruwariye, at least, has appeared to take the starting role from veteran Rashaan Melvin.

So, even if Slay stays or not, the Lions will likely need to find another corner either through free agency or the draft.

Important to note, a lot can change in the upcoming months in terms of who is available.

Unfortunately, the 2019 season isn't even over, yet it's basically already the offseason for Lions fans with the team having zero chance at the playoffs.

Let's take a look at some defensive backs that will be available via free agency in 2020.

FREE AGENTS:

Chris Harris - 31 years old

Jimmy Smith - 32

Logan Ryan - 29

Bradley Roby - 28

Aqib Talib - 34

Ronald Darby - 26

Marcus Peters - 27

Byron Jones - 27

Johnathan Joseph - 36

Darqueze Dennard - 28

Eli Apple - 25

Jason Verrett - 29

Trae Waynes - 28

Daryl Worley - 25

Kevin Johnson - 28

Artie Burns - 25

P.J. Williams - 27

Ken Crawley - 27

Morris Claiborne - 30

Bashaud Breeland - 28

Mackensie Alexander - 26

There are plenty of serviceable veterans that will be on the free agency market in 2020.

Some are better than others, but they will also cost more.

Given the Lions' penchant for man-heavy schemes, they will also prioritize certain types of corners.

If the Lions choose not to address the corner position through free agency, a high pick could be used to augment the cornerback room.

It's hard for cornerbacks to make seamless transitions to the NFL, and thus, it may not be wise to completely rely on a rookie to step right in as a starter and to perform at a high level.

But if the Lions did go the draft route, here are the names they should target (list includes underclassmen that have not yet declared):

PROSPECTS

Jeff Okudah - Ohio St. Jr.

Kristian Fulton - LSU Sr .

Xavier McKinney - Alabama Jr.

CJ Henderson - Florida Jr.

Bryce Hall - Virginia Sr.

Trevon Diggs - Alabama Sr.

A.J. Terrell - Clemson Jr.

Lamar Jackson - Nebraska Sr.

Paulson Adebo - Stanford Jr.

Cameron Dantzler - Mississippi State Jr.

There are so many different ways the Lions could go. What do you prefer?

