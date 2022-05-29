What David Njoku's New Contract Means for T.J. Hockenson

The Cleveland Browns have made tight end David Njoku among the highest paid at his position, after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $56.75 million contract.

The 25-year-old tight end is set to receive $28 million in guaranteed money, according to his agent.

Njoku has recorded 148 receptions in five seasons. In 2021, he secured 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson, who is 24 years old, is a player the Lions' coaching staff and front office want to secure for the future.

He finished the 2021 season with 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

The team decided to pick up his fifth-year option, worth $9.4 million, in 2023, but is likely still working to secure the former first-round pick to a long-term contract.

“Hockenson, obviously, he’s a big part of what we did last year,” general manager Brad Holmes said at the owners meetings. “It was unfortunate when he became unavailable for us, but he’s another player that we’ll continue to lean on this year.”

He underwent season-ending thumb surgery following the Lions' first victory of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Obviously, that’s not how you want to end a season, at any point in your career. Now, I’ve had two of them, with my ankle and now this,” Hockenson said. “It’s not something that you want to endure -- that you want to go through -- but obviously, I would have loved to finish the season with the guys and the coaching staff and everybody. But, that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m good.”

Njoku's contract is likely very close to being the starting point that Hockenson and his representatives will be seeking, when hammering out a new contract to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Hockenson scheduled again to attend 'Tight End University'

After winning a championship belt last year, Hockenson is set to defend his title, as he will again attend "Tight End University" next month.

Created by George Kittle and Travis Kelce, the summit is intended for the top players at the position.

The event has allowed the Detroit tight end to pick the brains of the league's top talents, with the hopes of taking that knowledge and applying it to his game when he steps foot out on the field.

