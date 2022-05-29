Skip to main content

What David Njoku's New Contract Means for T.J. Hockenson

Detroit Lions are likely planning to offer tight end T.J. Hockenson a new, long-term contract.

The Cleveland Browns have made tight end David Njoku among the highest paid at his position, after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $56.75 million contract. 

The 25-year-old tight end is set to receive $28 million in guaranteed money, according to his agent. 

Njoku has recorded 148 receptions in five seasons. In 2021, he secured 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns. 

T.J. Hockenson, who is 24 years old, is a player the Lions' coaching staff and front office want to secure for the future. 

He finished the 2021 season with 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

The team decided to pick up his fifth-year option, worth $9.4 million, in 2023, but is likely still working to secure the former first-round pick to a long-term contract. 

“Hockenson, obviously, he’s a big part of what we did last year,” general manager Brad Holmes said at the owners meetings. “It was unfortunate when he became unavailable for us, but he’s another player that we’ll continue to lean on this year.”

He underwent season-ending thumb surgery following the Lions' first victory of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Obviously, that’s not how you want to end a season, at any point in your career. Now, I’ve had two of them, with my ankle and now this,” Hockenson said. “It’s not something that you want to endure -- that you want to go through -- but obviously, I would have loved to finish the season with the guys and the coaching staff and everybody. But, that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m good.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

aidan5

Dan Campbell Explains Benefits of Changing Defensive Front

Dan Campbell elaborated on why the defensive front has been modified this season by the coaching staff.

19 hours ago
USATSI_16976007_168388382_lowres

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing OT Riley Reiff

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

22 hours ago
USATSI_15203510_168388382_lowres (1)

4 Reasons To Be Hopeful about Lions' Offense

Read more on the four reasons to be hopeful about the Detroit Lions' offense headed into the 2022 NFL season.

May 28, 2022

Njoku's contract is likely very close to being the starting point that Hockenson and his representatives will be seeking, when hammering out a new contract to keep him around for the foreseeable future. 

Hockenson scheduled again to attend 'Tight End University' 

After winning a championship belt last year, Hockenson is set to defend his title, as he will again attend "Tight End University" next month. 

Created by George Kittle and Travis Kelce, the summit is intended for the top players at the position. 

The event has allowed the Detroit tight end to pick the brains of the league's top talents, with the hopes of taking that knowledge and applying it to his game when he steps foot out on the field. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

aidan5
News

Dan Campbell Explains Benefits of Changing Defensive Front

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
USATSI_16976007_168388382_lowres
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing OT Riley Reiff

By Vito Chirco22 hours ago
USATSI_15203510_168388382_lowres (1)
News

4 Reasons To Be Hopeful about Lions' Offense

By Daniel KellyMay 28, 2022
decker5
News

4 Areas Taylor Decker Can Improve Upon in 2022

By Daniel KellyMay 27, 2022
glenn5
News

With 'Honeymoon Phase' Over, Aaron Glenn Must Fix Detroit Lions Defense

By John MaakaronMay 27, 2022
barnes5
News

Derrick Barnes on Linebacker Competition: Best Man Wins

By Vito ChircoMay 27, 2022
aidan5
News

New Orleans Saints Cam Jordan Gives Aidan Hutchinson Advice

By John MaakaronMay 27, 2022
harris5
News

Will Harris: 'I’m Just Doing Whatever I’m Asked'

By Christian BooherMay 27, 2022