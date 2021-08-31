What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Wide Receiver Trinity Benson

Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle explains how new Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson helps the offense.

Chad Jensen covers the Denver Broncos for SI's Mile High Huddle.

He answered five questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new wide receiver Trinity Benson.

1.) What are the Lions getting in wide receiver Trinity Benson?

Chad Jensen: A dynamic young wideout who took a quantum leap forward from Year 1 to 2.

If the Denver Broncos don't have arguably the deepest wide receiver room in the NFL, there's no way Benson gets traded.

He's fast, twitchy, with short-area burst and he doesn't drop the ball.

Throw in some returner acumen and he's a get for the Lions.

2.) Why was he such a fan favorite during his time with Denver?

Jensen: I wouldn't quite call him a fan favorite.

But, he was an exciting player this summer and was very productive in the preseason.

3.) What are his biggest strengths?

Jensen: Speed, short-area burst, twitch, and reliability.

4.) He appeared to have started to develop a good rapport with Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater. Why do you think he was traded by GM George Paton?

Jensen: It was Drew Lock with whom Benson bonded most, though Bridgewater found him for a couple scores in the preseason.

The Broncos traded Benson away because the team is four-deep at wideout -- Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Tim Patrick.

There are a couple of recent draft picks at the position the team likely wants to provide some room to grow. Benson smothered rookie Seth Williams and Tyrie Cleveland.

As a college free agent one year removed from not hearing his name called on draft day, Paton parlayed the Benson flyer into a pair of 2022 draft picks. Cha-ching.

5.) How should the Lions best use him in their offense?

Jensen: Just get my dude on the field and he'll get open and make plays.