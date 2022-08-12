6 Things Lions Need to Show against Falcons

The Detroit Lions kick off preseason play Friday against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field (6 p.m. EST kickoff). It marks the unofficial beginning of year No. 2 for the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era in Detroit.

Going into the contest, here are six things that Campbell's squad needs to show.

1.) Line up properly, encounter no procedural penalties

While the Lions weren't as undisciplined a year ago as they were during the Matt Patricia era, especially during its final days, they still committed too many inexcusable penalties. Campbell will need to help his team clean up those penalties, especially those of the procedural variety, this upcoming season. And, Friday's preseason opener will serve as an early indicator of whether or not the team has learned anything from its woes of last season -- i.e. its costly penalties.

2.) Run the ball well

A key to the Lions' success this season will be their ability to run the football. D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are set to be the team's top two backs, while Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and Justin Jackson will get their crack at the No. 3 running back job.

Swift and Williams won't play more than a quarter against the Falcons, so the aforementioned potential third-string guys are in line to get a solid amount of playing time. It'll be interesting to watch who best takes advantage of it.

3.) Get Jeff Okudah in position to make a big play

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has taken his fair share of lumps throughout his pro football career. He's played in just 10 games since entering the league due to a variety of injuries, and is currently working his way back from a torn Achilles. So, I'm curious to see how he fares in his first game action since Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. It'd be nice to see him make a big play, such as grab an interception, in front of the home crowd Friday night. It could serve as a much-needed confidence booster for the third-year pro and propel him to a bounce-back campaign in 2022.

4.) Second-year players show signs of improvement

Will last year's rookie standouts Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown take yet another step forward in 2022?

Will Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill produce more consistent results along the defensive line? Will Derrick Barnes emerge as a starter for the Lions at linebacker?

Those are just some of the questions facing Detroit's second-year pros. And, the eyes of many fans will be glued to the likes of Sewell, St. Brown and Barnes Friday night.

If the Lions are to take a step forward as an organization this upcoming season, they will undoubtedly need improved play from their 2021 draft class.

5.) Give significant playing time to late-round 2022 picks

The preseason is a great time for Lions' first-and-second-year pros to get an ample amount of playing time.

Everyone will understandably have their eyes focused on 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, due to the electricity he plays with and his penchant for getting to the quarterback. As much as the same will be true for myself, I'll be focusing a lot of my attention on the play of Detroit's late-round rookies, specifically linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

He's been one of the darlings of training camp so far, showcasing a high degree of tenacity and a proneness for making tackles. He looks like he could be the NFL player that makes up for his lack of size and late-round draft status, by using the two as extra sources of motivation.

Now, it'll be interesting to see how his game translates to the next level, against bigger and faster players. Who knows, Friday might just become the Malcolm Rodriguez showcase.

6.) Stay healthy

As in any exhibition contest, a key Friday night will be getting to the end of the game without suffering any major injuries. Along with ensuring that a large number of players receive reps, getting one's on-field personnel to stay at least relatively healthy, although uncontrollable, is one of the biggest tasks for a coaching staff during the preseason. Easier said than done, it'll be considered a successful night for Campbell & Co. if such occurs.