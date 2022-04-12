What They're Saying: 'Beware' of Drafting Travon Walker

Their has been growing consensus Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker is going to be selected with one of the first five picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the past couple of weeks, Walker has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as reports have surfaced the front office has a strong affinity for the talented defensive lineman's skill set.

Here is a sample of what the national media and pundits have been saying about Walker ahead of the draft.

NFL.com

"Walker is a big, rugged run-stopper with the playing style and body type to play 3-4 end. He consistently outreaches blockers and takes control at the point of attack, and sets firm edges despite playing with limited knee-bend. He plays with violent hands, sluggish feet and all-day aggressiveness. He has quick-shed ability to make plays near his gaps but lacks lateral quickness to play with desired range. He won't be considered a skilled or threatening rusher from any alignment but can plow his way forward to find occasional success. He's effective against the run but is likely to be a one-way player who comes off the field on passing downs."

CBS Sports

"There is zero doubt in Walker's passion for the game and his production while in Athens. As a floor, he is going to be a successful run defender. If the pass rusher is taken in the top five, then there are going to be expectations on a level similar to Myles Garrett, Chase Young and Joey and Nick Bosa. Those are unfair expectations early in his career. He is not as polished in rushing the passer as those players. Until he develops more pass rushing moves and counters, he is going to get some sacks just by winning with size, speed and/or power. His inclusion on this list is less about the player and more about the expectations likely to be placed on him."

Bleacher Report

"Travon Walker provides some of the best versatility in the class.

At 6'5" and 275 pounds, Walker played with his hand in the dirt as a 3-technique, 5-technique and 6-technique, as well as from a stand-up outside linebacker position. He'll likely play 5- and 6-technique in the NFL, but his flexibility at other alignments could make for some devastating situational packages.

Walker thrives in run defense. His initial punch is as violent as it gets and he rarely misses. He tends to do a great job controlling blocks following his initial punch, allowing him to keep eyes in the backfield and leverage his gap correctly."

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart

"He didn't just line up and rush on the edge. There’s several NFL scouts that say, hey you just line him up at outside backer and let him set an edge, he’s going to be tremendous at that," Smart said, via 247sports. "He’s really strong, he’s really fast. But that’s not what we asked him to do. We asked him to do a lot of different things. His value comes, like you said, in workouts. He’s a freak. He’s got a lot of length. He’s an incredible athlete and he’s going to be a high draft pick.”

USA Today's Draftwire

"Walker has an elite athletic profile, excellent tape, and all the potential in the world. The NFL always needs more front-line defenders who can provide a bull rush and shut down the run in the ways that Walker does. Expect him to be selected early in the draft as one of the first few edge rushers off the board in a stacked class."