What They're Saying: 'Tough Look for Jalen Reagor'

Here is a sample of what was said in the locker room, immediately following Detroit's 34-23 victory at Ford Field against the Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson

On Lions RT Penei Sewell’s catch: “I mean, I didn’t miss that one. I didn’t think they were actually going to throw it. Man, that was a hell of a catch. Got the first down. Sealed the game. It was great.”

Dan Campbell

On what meaningful December football means for the city of Detroit: “Yeah, look, it was one of the reasons why I wanted to be here. I said that in my opening press conference. Anybody that read that or saw that. It was one of the reasons I wanted to be here, because I knew this could be a special place, man. This is one of those areas where you get a winner in here in Detroit, and it’ll be something special. And, it’s not like that everywhere, it’s not. And so, to get this place back on its feet, man, play winning football, something that hadn’t been done here in whatever that is -- 20 something years or over. And, it is, but we’re not there yet, we’re not there. We’re playing pretty good football, and we just won another one. And now, man, yeah, it feels good. Let’s go get the next one. That’s all we can worry about.”

Penei Sewell

On his mindset before making a catch for a first down: “At the end of the day, it’s a game of football, so just maintain that same confidence as I’m blocking somebody. Just because it’s a big moment and big lights, it doesn’t have to be big, you know what I mean? So, just keeping that same confidence.”

Jared Goff

On the highs and lows of how he felt from when the team was 1-6, to today, after the win against the Vikings: “Yeah, it feels good. It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said mostly. We know who we are, and we know what we can do, and yeah, things sucked early on obviously. And, who knows how long that could have lasted, right? But, trusted ourselves, trusted the work we put in, trusted Dan (Campbell), trusted the coaching staff, and we’re almost back to .500 now. And, who would have thought that at 1-6. It would have been a long way to go, but with that being said, we’re 6-7, and the reality is we still have to win quite a few games to get into the playoffs. I’m sure we’re doing a lot of good things right now, but got four more. If we can win all of them, I’m sure we have a great chance. But, we’ll see how it goes.”



On his swagger and confidence right now: “Yeah, feel great. Feel really good, and I think kind of how I spoke too, and yeah, I feel great. But, I feel great, because the offensive line is playing the best ball I’ve been involved in (as) an offensive line, our receivers are healthy, and they’re playing really good ball. We’re running the ball well. It all goes into it. But, yes, I do feel confident. I do feel great. I feel like things are coming together for us offensively, and again, I’m happy to be a big piece of that, and be a quarterback of that.”

Taylor Decker

On if it feels like the Lions can beat anybody: “Absolutely, because we’re going up there and we’re trying to play our game. We’re going to go out there and do what we do. I mean, I’ve said this just as an offensive lineman going into D-ends. Like, I’m going to go out there and do what I do. I think, as a team, that’s what we’re doing. We’re just playing our game and playing confidently. It was close early, and there were some body blows back and forth. Ultimately, we were able to kind of just play the game we wanted.”

On if people should have believed him after the Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo, when he said the team was not the same: “I think I’ve earned the right to give my opinion on that. I feel like I know what it looks like. Tough look for (Vikings wideout) Jalen Reagor this week.”

Kerby Joseph

On not letting the Vikings win the division this week: "They ain't going to win it (division) on us. That's right. Now, they have to go beat somebody else"

On the play of the secondary the last month: "I feel like we really are coming together. The more we come together, the more plays we're going to make and the more plays we're going to stop. So, we just will keep going, progressing and progressing. It's going to be a really good defense."

Kirk Cousins

On how different this Lions team is than the one they faced in Week 3: “Yeah, well they’ve really all year long -- they play hard and they’re tough. I think they were sharp against us Week 3, but they certainly were today as well. They’re a good football team, and in this League man, it’s every week, they’re really good.”