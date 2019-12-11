Who is Going to Replace Marvin Jones?

Marvin Jones was placed on injured reserve, Matt Patricia announced Tuesday during his weekly teleconference.

That leaves Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola and Chris Lacy as the only receivers on the active roster.

“He’s worked really hard, he’s been consistent all year. I think he’s improved this year drastically,” Patricia said about Jones. “I think I’ve talked about it with you guys before, about him just being every single day in the building the same, every single day trying to get better. He’s got great energy about him, and certainly was just really going in a great direction.”

On the season, Jones had 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns through 13 games.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Who is a likely candidate to replace Jones on the roster? If the Lions choose to stay in-house, wide receiver Travis Fulgham is a candidate.

When asked if Fulgham is a candidate to be promoted to the active roster, Patricia indicated there could be an opportunity for Fulgham.

“I mean we’ll certainly see. As we go through kind of our preparation – and we have a lot of factors that go into what we do for availability for gameday," he said.

"Certainly, the 46 (man gameday roster) is always an interesting, kind of trying to figure that out as far as special teams, offense, defense and putting all of those together. The opportunity will be for the guys out there on the field as they go through the week, and we’ll see what happens.”

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell discussed the progress Fulgham has made this season while on the practice squad.

“For Travis, it’s been a work in progress for him to continue to get better each and every day. He’s had a lot of things to learn and to grow on. I think he’s been trying to do that each and every day," Bevell said.

"There are still things that he does need to continuing to improve on as any young rookie does, but sometimes the only way to do some of those things is to get your opportunity. We’ll see if that ends up shaking out this week or not. But he’s been here every day. He’s worked hard. He works on both scout teams all day. He runs all day, so he’s in good shape that way. I’m sure if he was to get the chance, he’d be real excited about it.”

