Who Will Lions Defeat in 2021?

Despite the excitement surrounding the incoming draft class and the revamped roster working with a new coaching staff, the Detroit Lions are facing an uphill climb all throughout the 2021 season.

According to CBS Sports, the Lions are tied for the sixth-toughest schedule based off of their opponents 2020 record.

Their 2021 opponents averaged a .529 winning percentage last season.

After combing through their schedule, lets explore who experts believe the Detroit Lions will defeat in 2021.

Week 1 - San Francisco 49ers

MLIVE

"This feels like a winnable first game at home, likely in front of some hungry fans. It feels hard to imagine the 49ers blowing the pants off of anyone."

Week 4 - Chicago Bears

Detroit Free Press

"We're still early enough in the season here that the Bears could be starting Andy Dalton at quarterback, or could be dealing with some Justin Fields growing pains. I don't think much of the Bears either way, so I'm making this Campbell's first win."

Week 5- Minnesota Vikings

Detroit News

"Kirk Cousins enters his fourth season of not living up to expectations with Minnesota, yet the Vikings have won seven straight in the series. Sewell scores two touchdowns on end-zone fumble recoveries and the Lions get their first win."

Week 6 -- Cincinnati Bengals

MLive

"Back at Ford Field against a team going through a rebuild of their own presents an opportunity to get back in the win column. Cincinnati’s offensive line remains an issue despite those shiny offensive weapons."

Detroit News

"The Bengals Ja’Marr Chase sets a rookie receiving record with 329 yards, but Joe Burrow is sacked three times by Lions rookie Levi Onwuzurike (heretofore known as Levi). Center Frank Ragnow scores twice on fumble recoveries and the Lions are on a roll."

Week 8 - Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Free Press

"The Houston Texans are the early favorites for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, but don't count out the Eagles."

MLive

"While it’s so easy to see how the Lions are building, I’m still not quite sure what the heck Philadelphia is doing. The smart money is on Nick Sirianni to be a bust as head coach."

Week 10 - Pittsburgh Steelers

MLive

"Pittsburgh has one of the league’s shakiest offensive lines protecting a quarterback who looks like he’s about to fall apart. So of course they spent a first-round pick on a running back. Makes total sense."

Detroit Free Press

"Big Ben’s last season in Pittsburgh might turn out to be an abomination."

Week 12 - Chicago Bears

MLIVE

"This one should be winnable 12 weeks into the season, with a clearer idea of what this team is, what works and what doesn’t."

Detroit News

"The Lions have lost four straight on Thanksgiving, including twice to the Bears, which is humiliating considering Chicago has a history of starting Mitch Trubisky. Former Ohio State star Fields learns that November in Detroit is not nearly the same as November in Ann Arbor."

Week 13 - Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Free Press

"I've got the Lions winning two NFC North games this fall, which is one shy of how many the Lions won in three seasons with Matt Patricia."

MLIVE

"On the back end of that two-game homestand, the Lions find a way to win for the second time in the division. The last time they did that: 2017."

Week 14 - Denver Broncos

Detroit Free Press

"On the slim chance the Packers trade Rodgers to Denver before the season, I reserve the right to change my mind on this one."

MLive

"The Broncos weren’t very good last year, and I don’t think they’re going to be very good this year either. Patrick Surtain is going to be awesome, but most rookie cornerbacks struggle first. Just ask Jeff Okudah."

Week 16 - Atlanta Falcons

Detroit News

"The Lions took the right path in starting over, but here’s a case for the opposite. The Falcons kept quarterback Matt Ryan, hired offensive whiz Arthur Smith and drafted tight end/receiver cyborg Kyle Pitts. Which plan will work? No clue, but I’m sure we’ll judge it based on just one game!"