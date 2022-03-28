Skip to main content

Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars still draft an offensive lineman with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their process of rebuilding the offensive line by signing offensive lineman Brandon Scherff. 

Solidifying the offensive line and protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a priority this offseason for the Jaguars, and the five-time Pro Bowler fills a major need at guard. 

As a result, many have wondered if the team will still address the offensive line at the top of this year's draft. 

Offensive linemen Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu are widely considered the top two draft prospects who could be selected at No. 1 by Jacksonville. 

This week, NFL owners, head coaches and general managers have descended to Florida for the annual owners meetings. 

It was reported that Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has not closed the door on the team adding another offensive lineman in the draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

white5

Why LB Kyzir White Was Much Better Option for Detroit Lions

Did the Detroit Lions miss out on a talented linebacker in free agency?

13 hours ago
USATSI_17623173_168388382_lowres

Roundtable: Could Malik Willis Start for Detroit Lions His Rookie Season?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether Malik Willis would start for the Detroit Lions during his rookie season.

21 hours ago
USATSI_17964876_168388382_lowres

What To Expect from Jarrad Davis in 2022

Read more on what the Detroit Lions should expect from linebacker Jarrad Davis during the 2022 NFL season.

22 hours ago

MLive explained, "I know everyone expects the Jaguars to go Aidan Hutchinson now (and I do too), but Jags coach Doug Pederson is here at the owners meetings insisting the free agency moves on the offensive line do not affect their draft plan."

“You can never have too many offensive linemen," Pederson told reporters. 

Jacksonville taking an offensive lineman still opens the door for Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to be drafted by the Detroit Lions, which would help solidify a defensive line in need of an improved pass-rush. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

white5
News

Why LB Kyzir White Was Much Better Option for Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron13 hours ago
USATSI_17623173_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Could Malik Willis Start for Detroit Lions His Rookie Season?

By Vito Chirco21 hours ago
USATSI_17964876_168388382_lowres
News

What To Expect from Jarrad Davis in 2022

By Vito Chirco22 hours ago
walker5
News

DE Travon Walker Now Betting Favorite to Be Drafted No. 2

By John MaakaronMar 27, 2022
neal5
News

Lions Draft Rumor: Brad Holmes Easily Could Draft Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu

By John MaakaronMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17247116_168388382_lowres
News

Late-Round Safety Lions Could Target in 2022 NFL Draft

By Daniel KellyMar 26, 2022
dk5
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR DK Metcalf

By Vito ChircoMar 26, 2022
USATSI_16877179_168388382_lowres
News

Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 3.0

By Christian BooherMar 26, 2022