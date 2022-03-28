Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars still draft an offensive lineman with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their process of rebuilding the offensive line by signing offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.

Solidifying the offensive line and protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a priority this offseason for the Jaguars, and the five-time Pro Bowler fills a major need at guard.

As a result, many have wondered if the team will still address the offensive line at the top of this year's draft.

Offensive linemen Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu are widely considered the top two draft prospects who could be selected at No. 1 by Jacksonville.

This week, NFL owners, head coaches and general managers have descended to Florida for the annual owners meetings.

It was reported that Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has not closed the door on the team adding another offensive lineman in the draft.

MLive explained, "I know everyone expects the Jaguars to go Aidan Hutchinson now (and I do too), but Jags coach Doug Pederson is here at the owners meetings insisting the free agency moves on the offensive line do not affect their draft plan."

“You can never have too many offensive linemen," Pederson told reporters.

Jacksonville taking an offensive lineman still opens the door for Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to be drafted by the Detroit Lions, which would help solidify a defensive line in need of an improved pass-rush.

