Mike Florio: QB Baker Mayfield Playing for Detroit Lions 'Intriguing'

Read more why Mike Florio believes quarterback Baker Mayfield playing for the Detroit Lions is best for the 26-year-old quarterback.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield could be on his way out of town.

After publicly courting Deshaun Watson, Mayfield took to social media to share his feelings regarding the team that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I have given this franchise everything I have," Mayfield posted. "That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens, I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with the city’s hard working people. Cleveland will also be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”

With Mayfield's uncertain future, many NFL pundits have started to identify which teams should line up for his services.

Pro Football Talk NFL reporter Mike Florio believes the Detroit Lions would be an ideal landing spot for Mayfield.

"Mayfield’s mindset and attitude mesh with the current mindset and attitude in Detroit, courtesy of coach Dan Campbell and executive Chris Spielman," Florio writes. "Mayfield has the moxie, the edge that the Lions have lacked at the quarterback position for decades. Maybe all the way back to Bobby Layne."

In 2021, Mayfield battled through a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.

He passed for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

He finished the season with a passer rating of 83.1.

A major roadblock that would prevent Mayfield from playing in Detroit is quarterback Jared Goff's contract status for the upcoming 2022 season.

Goff is set to receive a guaranteed $15.5 million roster bonus. Trading the 27-year-old quarterback prior to June 1 would result in a salary cap hit of just over $30 million.

"Adding to the allure of Mayfield to Motown is this very important fact. Former Browns G.M. John Dorsey, who drafted Mayfield four years ago, currently works for the Lions," Florio explains. "That’s right, Buddy Boy. There’s surely at least one Lions employee who may be already banging the drum for Baker Mayfield."

