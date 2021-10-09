Why the Lions Need to Worry about Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

Read more on why the Detroit Lions need to worry about Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Detroit knows star Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter well - - actually too well.

Of his 59.5 career sacks, Hunter has enjoyed 18 percent of those sacks -- 11 of them -- at the Lions’ expense.

Detroit had better hope its left tackle Penei Sewell can go (ankle) on Sunday, because if not, it could be open season on quarterback Jared Goff.

Hunter currently is tied for second in the NFL with five sacks, and he looks as good as ever. Just ask Arizona. Hunter logged three sacks against the elusive Kyler Murray.

“Look, he’s an element that they need, and I think he’s one of those pieces that makes them pretty dangerous, because he’s one of those D-ends that I think plays the run as good as anybody and he’s an excellent pass rusher, too," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week. “So, he can transition from run to rush very quickly and run-action stuff and he’s long. He’s a heck of an athlete, (with a) high motor. So, it’s helped them.”

When I watched Hunter in the first couple games this season on NFL Game Pass, Hunter continued to show what has made him great throughout his career.

Minnesota lines him up on either the left or right side. Sometimes, he is standing up, and other times, he has his hand in the dirt. He is just all over the place.

Hunter has phenomenal body flexibility and the rare combination of speed, finesse and brute, raw power. He continues to excel at setting up offensive tackles with a certain “hump move,” and then, he turns it on around the edge.

Hunter has a full arsenal of polished-looking, pass-rushing moves, such as a lightning fast spin move. He has also excelled slipping into and finding the inside gaps.

He is literally a legitimate threat to get to the QB on every passing down.

In 2020, he suffered a neck injury that required surgery. But, he is back, and he looks like he has not missed a beat. He is a beast.

This is great news for everyone, except the Lions and their fans.