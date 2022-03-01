Why Mel Kiper Sees Matt Corral Becoming Detroit Lions Next Quarterback

Read more on the two players Mel Kiper has the Detroit Lions selecting in his latest NFL mock draft.

The Detroit Lions are expecting to enter the 2022 season with quarterback Jared Goff starting under center.

This year's draft class at the quarterback position does not appear to be on par with those of the past few seasons.

It's unfortunate, since general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions' personnel department must decide if there is a signal-caller worth taking in this year's draft.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper came out with his latest mock draft on Tuesday and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, Kiper selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and he took quarterback Matt Corral with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"Hutchinson is a local kid who just finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, racking up 14 sacks and 19 total tackles for loss and dominating Big Ten offensive tackles. This is not just a sentimental pick because he went to Michigan; Hutchinson is an elite defender," Kiper writes. "Detroit's defense is still a few pieces away from being average -- there are big questions in the secondary, too -- but this should be a rush-to-the-podium selection."

Corral threw for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He also secured 614 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old signal-caller suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

He has a appeal to supporters who covet a dual-threat quarterback who can extend plays with his legs.

"Let's end this mock draft with another quarterback, because I'm not convinced Jared Goff will be Detroit's long-term signal-caller," Kiper explains. "Corral could be, though, and in this scenario he could get time to learn behind Goff in 2022, when the Lions almost certainly won't be contending in the NFC North. Yes, they have several needs, but if they can get a quarterback with a fifth-year option, they could continue the positive momentum of their rebuild."

Corral will not be working out for Holmes or any other NFL team this week at the scouting combine.