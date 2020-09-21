Will Harris and Jarrad Davis Must Take Backseat on Defense

Safety Will Harris and linebacker Jarrad Davis simply won't aid Detroit's defense in turning things around.

Yet Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the coaching staff continue to put faith in players that will let them down time and time again.

Safety Tracy Walker has emerged as one of the more reliable defensive backs Detroit has had on the roster. To start the 2020 season, Harris has started over Walker and even had 10 more snaps than Walker on Sunday.

Harris committed two personal fouls on Green Bay's possession late in the first half.

Just handing Aaron Rodgers and the Packer's offense 30 yards is inexcusable.

Green Bay immediately took advantage and took the lead for good when Rodgers found tight end Robert Tonyan for the score with 19 seconds remaining in the first half.

“I got all the confidence in the world in these guys, we just got to go out and do it," Patricia said after the game. "We got to stop doing things that hurt our team and hurt us and just make sure that we’re going to execute at a high level, coach and play well."

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addresses linebackers © Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Davis continues to display on a weekly basis why he is among the lowest rated linebackers in the NFL.

Green Bay predictably attacked Detroit’s linebackers regularly and were able to collectively rush for 259 yards in their 42-21 victory.

To open the second half, Davis and Jamie Collins were brushed aside on Aaron Jones’ 75-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 24-14.

"Obviously, we have a lot of work to do and we have to be consistent in what we're doing," Patricia said. "We have to get it coached up better and understand the techniques and improve all the way around.

"It's early in the year, but it still has to be good. We have to do a better job in what we're doing right now."

Patricia and Co. may continue to preach executing better, but it is time to start drastically reducing the snap counts of players that won't be part of the solution.

