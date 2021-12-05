Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Look: RB Donovan Edwards Tosses Touchdown Pass in Big Ten Title Game

    Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis called a trick play in the Big Ten title game for the Michigan Wolverines.
    No other college football team has executed more explosive plays than the Michigan Wolverines this season. 

    In the Big Ten title game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, running back Blake Corum executed the 16th play of over 50-yards this season when he scampered 67-yards for the opening touchdown of the contest. 

    After stopping the Hawkeyes on their next offensive possession, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis pulled a rabbit out of a hat, calling a trick play that completely fooled the defense. 

    Freshman running back Donovan Edwards took a backwards pass from quarterback Cade McNamara and proceeded to fire it to a wide open Roman Wilson for a 75-yard touchdown, the 17th offensive play of over 50-yards this season for Gattis' offense. 

    “All season we’ve known abut his ability to catch the ball and run routes. It started out back in spring practice -- after he come off his surgery on his thumb," Jim Harbaugh said about Edwards earlier this season. “He was in a cast for the first three weeks, and he was averaging seven catches a day.

    "He has so many built-up reps,” Harbaugh explained after defeating Maryland. “I understand he and J.J. (McCarthy) are throwing and catching all the time. So, we had some good designed plays today.”

    If Michigan is able to hold on and secure the victory over Iowa, it will result in Harbaugh's first appearance in the College Football Playoffs. 

