Calvin Johnson: Detroit Is Our City, Lions Fans Are Our Pride

Calvin Johnson delivered a speech that will be remembered by Detroit Lions fans for several different reasons.

Despite not having the best relationship with the organization he spent nine NFL seasons playing for, Johnson did take the time to recognize the strong and loyal support of the fans.

“Lions fans, the city of Detroit, when we were 0-16, you never stopped showing up. You were disappointed but you never stopped showing up. Every week, you showed up, and this motivated me to do the same thing for you," Johnson said. "You loved me and my family unconditionally over these 15 years. I want you to know, Michigan is our home. Detroit is our city. And Lions fans are our pride.”

Like expected, Johnson did not acknowledge ownership personally or thank the organization in his near 11-minute speech.

But, in his own way, the Hall of Fame wideout shared his message of triumph over adversity and advocated for "plant-based" medicine in the treatment of chronic pain.

For the drama surrounding his strained relationship with the organization, Johnson will still be remembered fondly by many supporters who cheered him on weekly.

Now, the 35-year-old entrepreneur will set out to aid the world in a different way.

"My journey through life and sports has led me to a point of pursuing a new legacy. For me, that legacy is improving quality of life for athletes and others," Johnson said. "For those who are out there suffering in silence and living in pain, for those who feel like there's no hope for better days, with my partnerships I'm committed to helping people elevate their wellness."

If he is able to tackle the challenges of adult life like he did out on the football field, he will not have difficulty finding success away from the NFL.

