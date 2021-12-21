Dan Campbell: We Got a Damn Good General Manager
The Detroit Lions currently sit with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Despite some who may be upset the team won convincingly against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Dan Campbell does not spend much time at all worrying about where his team is drafting.
Speaking on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio program on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell was asked by host Jim Costa his reaction to the segment of the fanbase who want the Detroit Lions to tank in order to secure the highest draft pick possible.
"Think about it for a minute," Campbell replied. "You want me to go in front of these guys and say, 'Hey, guys, we're just going to go and see if we can lose this game so we keep the number one pick.' I mean, that makes no sense."
Campbell continued, "I understand the frustration for some looking down the road, but when you're a coach and you're playing, you're in this moment, it's all about winning and competing. That's what we're in it for. I know we got a damn good GM and he'll find a way to get good players on this team, no matter where we're sitting."
The Lions have three games remaining on their 2022 NFL schedule, starting with the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday on the road.
