Detroit Lions Fans Can Attend 2021 Training Camp
Beginning on July 31st, 2021 the Detroit Lions will open up training camp to fans at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 15th-straight season.
There will be two practices exclusive to Season Ticket Members and nine which will be free and accessible to all fans. The first exclusive practice is set for Saturday July 19th and the other is scheduled for Saturday August 17th.
This year's camp will not feature joint practices.
Fan and player interactions are currently not allowed due to NFL 2021 Training Camp COVID-19 protocols.
Though autographs are not guaranteed, players will plan to sign mini footballs to be dispersed to fans at the conclusion of each practice.
Open practice schedule
Beginning on Monday August 2nd and running through Friday August 6th, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. and practice will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The next opportunity to watch the Lions will take place Monday August 9th until Wednesday August 11th.
Training camp open to fans concludes on Monday August 19th.
Gates will open one hour before the listed practice time.
Detroit Lions Training Camp will have activities for all ages, including ticket and merchandise giveaways, a post-practice autographed football toss, photos with Roary and the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, tailgate games, free face painting and balloon artists.
Local Detroit-area food trucks will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
To maximize the fan viewing experience, sightlines and proper distancing per NFL guidelines, attendance at 2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp practice sessions will be limited each day.
Once daily capacity is reached, gates will be closed to additional guests.
Fans can also get daily updates including practice information, weather updates, practice times and any schedule changes by visiting www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.
