Jamaal Williams' Speech Is Going Viral

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is poised to become one of the popular leaders in the locker room.

During his last media session, he shared how he wants to speak up vocally and let his teammates know about the proper mindset needed to take the necessary strides forward this season.

In a recently released video, Williams is asked to talk to the team and the veteran running back provided a passionate speech that gave clues as to the extent he wants to put last season behind him.

Recall, the team only won three football games. Many of the contests came down to the wire, only to find the young roster on the losing end of the stick more times than not.

This season, the attitude that head coach Dan Campbell is hoping to instill in his team is grit.

He has even made shirts and hats for himself and the coaching staff to remind everybody publicly what the Lions' roster is supposed to be about.

Here is the message Williams delivered to the team in a video that has gone viral.

"I wanna let y'all know, man. Today, is the minimum of effort. Do not give up. Do not feel like you are tired. When you are tired, think of last year and think of that (expletive) record," Williams pleaded with the roster. "Every time I get tired or I think I can't go no more, I think of that (expletive) record. Last year wasn't it. That ain't us. We can make it. Have some heart. I get emotional about this. I am about to cry because I care about ya'll. Do your best, lets go. Lions on three."