Lions Play Packers Week 2 on Monday Night Football

Detroit Lions have at least one primetime game in 2021.

The Detroit Lions will be featured on primetime television in 2021.

With an outspoken head coach, the Lions will head into Lambeau Field during Week 2 of the NFL season.

Head coach Dan Campbell and Co. will be featured on Monday Night Football early in the 2021 campaign.

There will be no shortage of storylines for two organizations with different expectations for the upcoming season.

For the Packers, the drama surrounding veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dominated the headlines the past few weeks.

Rodgers, 37, has become increasingly frustrated with the direction of the Packers based on their last couple of drafts.

It is widely believed Rodgers has reportedly become frustrated due to the less than stellar communication between himself and the front office.

Star wideout Davante Adams has recently stated on "The Herd" that his relationship with the Packers would change if Rodgers left the organization.

“We’ve established a lot together. It would change a lot, man. It doesn’t mean I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here," Adams told Colin Cowherd. "A lot is still being figured out on his end, so it’s tough for me to get into the specifics and speak on it.

“Obviously, I would love to. Can’t wait until I can tell you he’s back and we’re back doing our thing we’ve been doing. But for now, you’ve got to iron out a few things. Hopefully, I’ll be back on the show and we’ll be celebrating taking shots and whatnot.”

For Campbell, he will be looking to instill the proper culture for a roster desperately in need of a different identity.

Detroit is attempting to stockpile as many gritty players that general manager Brad Holmes can find.

A Week 2 divisional matchup could be just what is needed for Campbell and Co. to showcase why Detroit will become the next destination players should gravitate towards.