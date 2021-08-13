Look: Lions Release 2021 Training Camp Edition of 'Inside the Den'

Detroit Lions release an inside look at early events of 2021 training camp.

The Detroit Lions video team has put together a quality offseason video series providing an inside look at how the new regime has operated behind-the-scenes.

In the latest training camp edition of "Inside the Den", viewers are provided an opportunity to observe the highlights of training camp.

The latest version starts with media members discussing the new regime and the potential of the retooled roster achieving success this season.

Players like D'Andre Swift, Jason Cabinda and Frank Ragnow are shown making their first appearance at training camp at the team's Allen Park practice facility.

After head coach Dan Campbell's first address to the media, the scene turns to the football field, where fans were treated to Campbell addressing season ticket holders and explaining how the team feeds off of their energy.

Set to music, several of the highlights early in training camp are featured -- including running back Jamaal Williams making a nice grab out of the backfield to cornerback Jerry Jacobs securing the first interception for the defense and celebrating with his teammates.

Campbell is then shown addressing his team and informing his roster, "Nobody got the work in that we did. The right way."

© Kimberly P. Mitchell via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Other highlights

The coaching staff, comprised of several former players, is highlighted by NFL Network.

Backup quarterback David Blough shared a special memory with his teammates when he was able to watch his wife race in the Olympics and qualify for the semi-finals of the 400-meter hurdles.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and many of his grabs during training camp are highlighted.

Highlights of the practice at Ford Field that occurred over the past weekend includes quarterback Jared Goff tossing three touchdown passes.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER