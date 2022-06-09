Skip to main content

New 'Inside the Den' Goes Behind the Scenes of 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are building the core of the roster. A new behind-the-scenes video provides a glimpse of how the 2022 NFL Draft came together.

The Detroit Lions' front office and coaching staff are in search of football players who want to be part of the new "culture." 

A new behind-the-scenes look of the 2022 NFL Draft provided a glimpse as to how the process came together for general manager Brad Holmes. 

The latest installment of "Inside the Den" provided a deeper look at this year's draft class. 

Several of the questions surrounding just how much the organization coveted Aidan Hutchinson were answered, as Holmes said there was just one name on the board when it was time to make the decision. 

Holmes joked he had thought he had figured out how to wait and hand in the card at the right time, only to find out later he jumped the gun again, similar to last year. 

A look at how Holmes and Co. executed the trade for wideout Jameson Williams provided viewers with a rare opportunity to peek into a chat between two GMs on draft day. 

The New Orleans Saints almost put a damper on the draft room. But, when they selected Ohio State product Chris Olave, the excitement was clearly demonstrated, with Williams remaining on the board for the Lions to select.  

A quality aspect of the video was a look at how the drafted players interacted with the coaching staff in the pre-draft process. 

True to form, the players drafted demonstrated high football IQ, quality character and game-changing talent. 

