New 'Inside the Den' Goes Behind the Scenes of 2022 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions' front office and coaching staff are in search of football players who want to be part of the new "culture."
A new behind-the-scenes look of the 2022 NFL Draft provided a glimpse as to how the process came together for general manager Brad Holmes.
The latest installment of "Inside the Den" provided a deeper look at this year's draft class.
Several of the questions surrounding just how much the organization coveted Aidan Hutchinson were answered, as Holmes said there was just one name on the board when it was time to make the decision.
Holmes joked he had thought he had figured out how to wait and hand in the card at the right time, only to find out later he jumped the gun again, similar to last year.
A look at how Holmes and Co. executed the trade for wideout Jameson Williams provided viewers with a rare opportunity to peek into a chat between two GMs on draft day.
The New Orleans Saints almost put a damper on the draft room. But, when they selected Ohio State product Chris Olave, the excitement was clearly demonstrated, with Williams remaining on the board for the Lions to select.
Recommended Lions Articles
Inside Allen Park: Players Love New Defense
Detroit Lions' roster is embracing the new philosophy on defense.
Play of Benson May Earn WR Future Invite to Practice with Goff
Trinity Benson is set to prove he can play football at an elite level in the NFL.
Dan Campbell Explains Absence of Josh Paschal
Second-round NFL draft pick Josh Paschal was not observed at the minicamp practice open to the media earlier this week.
A quality aspect of the video was a look at how the drafted players interacted with the coaching staff in the pre-draft process.
True to form, the players drafted demonstrated high football IQ, quality character and game-changing talent.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.