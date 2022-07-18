Skip to main content

T.J. Hockenson Has Fifth-Highest Madden 23 Rating Among Tight Ends

While the Detroit Lions wide receivers did not rate well in Madden 23, T.J. Hockenson received one of the top ratings for tight ends.

While the Detroit Lions curiously had low ratings among their wide receivers unit in the released Madden 23 rollout, tight end T.J. Hockenson received an 89 overall rating, which ranks fifth among all tight ends.

The 25-year-old tight end is entering his fourth season in the league. Expectations have started to rise regarding what he can accomplish in new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's offense

Now that Johnson is going to have a strong influence in running the offense this season, Hockenson explained to reporters why he's excited about what he can accomplish in 2022. 

"Ben has seen me do routes that most guys or coordinators wouldn't think that a tight end could do," Hockenson said during minicamp. "Splitting me out, running a comeback, splitting me out and running things that really only wide receivers do.

"He's seen me run it and he's seen me run it well. Just being able to have that in his head -- we're already seeing it now being split out and doing some things and showing what we got."

Recently, the talented tight end has been spending time out West working with quarterback Jared Goff and other wideouts. 

Like many of the members of the roster, Hockenson is hoping that he can remain healthy in order to be able to maximize his potential. 

"T.J. is a unique player and somebody that we need to take advantage of his full skill set," Goff said at minicamp. "No one knows him better than Ben, so having him in that spot to make those decisions and draw things up is helpful. But he's doing a great job creatively with T.J."

