'Baller Alert': Why D'Andre Swift Could Be Top 5 NFL Running Back

The Detroit Lions are expecting running back D'Andre Swift to have a stellar season in 2022.

After missing time due to injury last season, the third-year back is expected to capitalize from running behind one of the league's top offensive line units.

"I would say this is the most talented line I've been a part of, 100%," Taylor Decker recently said. "I'm not necessarily a talent evaluator, but we've got a bunch of guys who are smart, confident, athletic, I mean we can get out and run a bunch of guys on the perimeter or we can run downhill.

"Then one-on-one pass blocking -- I'm 100% confident if you put five guys across from us, we're going to be able to hold up."

Running behind a healthy offensive line should open up a lot of opportunities for the skill players on the roster, including Swift.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a segment featured on NFL Network's Total Access, former Green Bay Packers wideout and current analyst, James Jones, explained his reasoning for selecting Swift as the Lions "baller".

"The Detroit Lions are gonna be alright in the North this year, and this is the guy right here. Swift, D’Andre Swift. He is a special back. This league, it’s only Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb, the two power guys left in this league. Other than that, these guys are catching and running and making people miss. Linebackers cannot cover him," James said. "When he is healthy and on the field, you could argue that he’s a top 5 back in the National Football League with everything he can do. This offense is gonna be built around Swift, he’s gonna make a ton of plays, he is going catch it, run it. I think it’s gonna be a big-time season for him. Baller alert right here."