Why LT Taylor Decker's Contract Is Among Best in NFL

Left tackle Taylor Decker has among the top team-friendly NFL contracts among his peers.

Recently, Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 contracts in the league for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Decker's contract came in at 13th overall, per writer Brad Spielberger.

Recall, Decker signed a four-year, $59.65 million extension in 2020.

Currently, there are three years remaining and $42.65 million owed to the talented offensive lineman, should he play out the entire length of the contract.

The reasonable contract for a player of Decker's caliber was put together by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

Ahead of training camp, the 28-year-old lineman expressed the talent in the room has impressed him and he understands why some have placed elevated expectations on the unit.

“Our room is a very confident room, talented room and we all just get along really well,” Decker told reporters at minicamp. “Our camaraderie and cohesiveness as a group is off the charts. It’s incredible, so I’m really excited to see what we can do as a group.”

Detroit offensive line coach Hank Fraley expressed on the final day of organized team activities how "Jeopardy" games can keep the group loose, while at the same time, keeping the members of the roster accountable for learning what is being taught.

"We try to make it loose and have fun with the games, but keep them on their toes to be ready," Fraley said. "It can be anybody getting there, from a rookie having to get up and say, 'Hey, this is how we're blocking it,' to Frank Ragnow, 'Hey, this time we're going to ID it and block it.' We try to keep everybody accountable. That's the biggest thing, is the accountability."