'This Place Will Go Crazy': Erik Kramer Breaks Down Lions Success

Video Podcast

Guest: Erik Kramer @EKPass

--Why Lions are going to win Super Bowl

--Reaction to St. Brown, Sewell Extensions

--How 2023 Lions were similar to 1991 Lions

--Kramer gives scouting report on Caleb Williams

--Why QB's are not excelling as much in NFL #Podcasts pic.twitter.com/zN6L7TNTwc