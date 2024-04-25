'This Place Will Go Crazy': Erik Kramer Breaks Down Lions Success
The Detroit Lions had one of their most successful seasons in franchise history in 2023.
Former starting quarterback Erik Kramer has a unique perspective on why the team jelled and what has led the organization to have such a quick turnaround.
The former signal-caller expressed that Jared Goff has not changed his demeanor much since coming to Detroit and his leadership and even-keeled nature has paid huge dividends for Detroit.
"It became the story of what a great turnaround he was, which he really wasn't. He was just doing what he did every other week," said Kramer. "I think when you combine all of the the skill players on both sides of the ball as well, that's why the Lions were who they were. And obviously Dan Campbell is everybody's favorite NFL coach these days, and not by accident.
"He was a former player, has built a coaching staff of not just former players, but great teachers and people who believe in the people they're teaching. And so, I think the player, and the combination with the organization has set the standard right now for what an organization should be top to bottom."
Should the Lions bring home a Lombardi Trophy to the city, Kramer expressed the fanbase would be more than appreciative.
"This fan base has been waiting since, what was it, 1957 or whatever," said Kramer. "So, before the Super Bowl era. And so now, should they bring home a Lombardi Trophy -- this place will go crazy."
The latest All Lions "Bang The Table" podcast features an in-depth interview with Kramer discussing the bright future of the Lions, why Jared Goff has had a successful run in Motown, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell receiving extensions, a Caleb Williams scouting report and a look at why quarterbacks in the NFL are not excelling as well as in the past.
